The University of Louisiana at Lafayette enrolled 16,225 degree-seeking students in the fall semester, down 225 students from fall enrollment in 2020. That reflects about a 1.4% decrease during a second, consecutive academic year affected by COVID-19.

That total number of students includes 13,700 undergraduates in the fall semester and 2,525 graduate students. The latter number reflects a 3.9 percent increase in graduate enrollment, but the downturn in undergraduates was 320 from last fall’s undergraduate enrollment of 14,020.

“Continuing students remain a challenge,” DeWayne Bowie, vice president for enrollment management, said. “Though our overall retention rate is at a record high, consecutive smaller freshmen classes several years ago have resulted in fewer continuing students."

The number of students pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees has increased by 66% in five years, Mary Farmer-Kaiser, dean of the Graduate School, said. UL Lafayette had 1,521 graduate students in fall 2016.

Farmer-Kaiser attributed the jump to the growth of online delivery of the MBA program, strong retention rates across the University’s nearly 50 master’s and doctoral degree curriculums, the creation of new graduate programs, and the expansion of others into online and executive formats.

In the past year, UL Lafayette introduced an online option for Louisiana’s only master’s in informatics degree program and the state’s only master’s degree in industrial chemistry. A new graduate certificate program in population health will begin in spring 2021.

The graduate enrollment increase “reflects an institutional commitment to graduate education,” Farmer-Kaiser said in an issued statement. “It’s also a testament to the quality and resiliency of the graduate students who enroll here and the faculty members who are wholly dedicated to their success.”

University officials said enrollment of first-time freshmen grew by 15.2% from fall 2020 to 2,693, up from 2,338 last fall, said.

“More freshmen are choosing UL Lafayette because of the strong reputation the University enjoys for providing exceptional educational experiences and opportunities in a tight-knit, friendly community,” Bowie said in an issued statement. “Small class sizes, individualized instruction, affordability and nationally ranked academic programs are among the reasons students choose to pursue their dreams here.”

Among other growth areas, fall 2021 over 2020, were:

• 5.7% increase in the number of high school juniors and seniors who are dually enrolled at the University and earn college credits while still in high school;

• 4.4% increase in the number of students who have transferred to UL Lafayette from other colleges and universities.

Bowie said 2,978 non-credit-bearing students this semester brings overall enrollment to 19,203, up 25 students from last fall. Non-credit bearing students include those who take professional development and training courses and Continuing Education classes.

The university’s official enrollment is based on credit-seeking students.

Louisiana’s public colleges and universities take a census of full- and part-time students on the 14th day of classes each fall semester. This fall, the count was delayed by problems related to Hurricane Ida. Numbers were due to Baton Rouge by Sept. 22.