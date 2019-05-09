Acadiana schools announced closures for Friday as the threat of severe weather persists and concern grows about potential flood risks.

A slow-moving cold front is expected to produce accumulations of 3 to 4 inches across the region through Sunday, with some areas expected to see several inches more, said Seth Warten, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Lake Charles.

Parishes with public school closures include:

Acadia Parish

Iberia Parish

Lafayette Parish

St. Martin Parish

Vermilion Parish

St. Landry Parish schools will remain open Friday as of early Thursday evening.

All Catholic schools in Lafayette Parish and Acadia Parish will close Friday.

Liberty Christian School in Breaux Bridge will also close.

KATC reported other schools closing in Lafayette include:

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

Sugar ‘n Spice and Vacation Station

First Baptist Christian School

Lafayette Christian Academy (Seniors report Monday, May 13 for 2nd and 3rd-hour finals)

Covenant Preschool

Gethsemane Christian Academy and Childcare Center

United Christian Academy

Kids Only II and III

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

Westminster Christian Academy (Scholar’s Banquet in Lafayette scheduled as planned)

Ascension Episcopal School (All three campuses)

Graduation ceremonies for public schools in Lafayette will continue as planned Friday and Saturday, a release from the district said.

Graduation practices for Carencro High School and Acadiana High School have each been pushed back half an hour, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., respectively. The practices are scheduled for Friday at the Cajundome.

Students not able to attend graduation rehearsal due to road closures or local flooding will not be penalized.