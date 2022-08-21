As the University of Louisiana at Lafayette opens its doors for the fall semester, it has a lot to celebrate.
Monday will bring not only the start of classes but also the largest freshman class in the university's history.
Monday is also the start of the university’s first full academic year as a top-level research institution, as designated by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
And, UL ranks among the top 100 in the U.S. for research institutions.
“We’re just under a bigger spotlight,” said Jaimie Hebert, UL provost, the chief academic officer.
“It’s always exciting — this is the best time of the year — with energy, hope and excitement,” he said. “If you’re not excited Monday, you’re in the wrong profession.”
Hebert said that for the first time since 2019, the university will open without the pandemic altering the first day of class in some form. For the past two years, classes were forced online or students were adhering to other COVID-19 precautions. That feeds the excitement on campus.
Hebert said the early projection for fall freshman enrollment was right at 2,800 on Friday, up from last year’s freshman class of 2,693.
“Our numbers are way up,” he said. “It promises to be the largest incoming class in UL history.”
Those students will enroll in a variety of new major concentrations, most of them designed to accommodate Louisiana’s developing workforce. Where there is expansion in academic offerings, Hebert said, there is generally a stated reason and purpose that drives the demand.
For example, the College of Engineering is offering new options for renewable energy and bioengineering, both of which satisfy demands in the workforce. Where there is demand, especially in undergraduate or master’s programs, UL will accommodate students, sometimes by hiring additional part-time faculty. To grow doctoral programs, he said, UL has to grow a permanent faculty.
Adding qualified faculty in the future will be aided by the R1, top-tier research status. Job candidates completing their doctoral programs will likely take an interest in UL faculty and research positions.
“R1 puts the spotlight on the university, that what we have here is world-class,” Hebert said. “Students and parents want that.”
The status marks some 50 years of preparation and planning, Hebert said. Most R1-designated universities have developed their research prowess over much longer periods than UL, which is a relative newcomer to graduate education.
“Kudos to a lot of people before us,” Hebert said.
UL President E. Joseph Savoie said Wednesday that UL spent $164 million on research and development in 2020, ranking it at No. 94 for publicly funded universities.
Hebert said students who arrive Monday will enjoy a great research university with a growing reputation but also a student experience that is unique and exciting. They’ll see a football team that has been a top 20 program for two years. They'll experience unique Cajun and Creole cultures.
“We’re a top 100 university, a top 10 destination academically. But with our student experience, our culture, we are a top 10 place,” he said.