University of Louisiana at Lafayette enthusiasts will top off their Homecoming Week activities Saturday with a parade, tailgating for students and alumni and a Sun Belt Conference football matchup with the University of South Alabama Jaguars.
The Pride of Acadiana band will lead the parade, featuring some 30 entries, starting at 1:35 p.m. at Blackham Coliseum. The parade will march from Blackham to Reinhardt Drive, then veer left and around Cajun Field to the alumni tailgating area, which will open at 1 p.m. Gates to the parking lot and parade lot will close when the parade starts.
Rob Perillo, chief meteorologist at KATC, will serve as parade grand marshal. Others set to participate in the parade are UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie and Chris Richard, alumni president.
Amelie Hollier, DNP, CEO and co-owner of Advanced Practice Education Associates in Lafayette, will join the parade as an outstanding alumna. She earned her bachelor’s at UL Lafayette in 1988 and her doctorate at the University of Tennessee. She was among the nation’s first nurse practitioners to earn a doctorate in nursing practice.
Also chosen as an outstanding alum was Harold G. Osborn III, eighth president and CEO of McIlhenny Co., which produces Tabasco.
The homecoming court will participate in the parade, Tucker Sappington, assistant director of the UL Lafayette Alumni Association, said. Members of the 2022 Homecoming Court are Amelia Claire Hebert, Emma Taylor, Jordan Elizabeth Richard, Destiny Broussard, Lauren Lopez, Colby Hebert, Cade Roy, Terence Toomer Jr., Grayson Stepanek and Rylan Theyard. Lopez will reign as queen, Hebert as king.
The homecoming queen and court will be recognized at halftime.
Sappington said the homecoming theme is “All Roads Lead to Vermilion and White,” which has been celebrated all week.
“We were sticking to tradition,” he said of Homecoming offerings. There were some tweaks to annual Homecoming events, but minor. The idea was, after more than two years of COVID-19 related restrictions, to return to the campus and enjoy the company of classmates and friends.
“Students and alumni are just zoomed out,” Sappington said Friday. “The ‘virtual tour’ has just overtaken us. Our students and alumni are among the most resilient anywhere. They just want to come back here — to Lafayette, to campus — in the post-COVID world.”
Events this week have included window painting, a block party on East St. Mary Boulevard, fashion show, talent show, pep rally and tennis competition.
Weather has been perfect all week, he said, and more is expected Saturday. Temperatures will range from lows in the low 50s to highs in the low to mid-80s. Ticket sales are brisk, he said, and participation in events this week has been spirited.
“People are ready to be back here,” he said. Kickoff against South Alabama is scheduled for 4 p.m.