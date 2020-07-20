Lafayette school board members and Lafayette Parish School System district staff are hosting a virtual question-and-answer session Tuesday evening to address parent questions about the Lafayette Online Academy.

The Q&A will be live-streamed on the district’s “LPSS Meetings” YouTube channel at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Parents can submit questions at LOAFAQ@lpssonline.com.

On Thursday, LPSS announced students will return to school Aug. 17 in a hybrid online and in-person format, where K-12 students are divided into two groups who alternate in-person classes on their campuses and virtual learning days during the week. The Lafayette Online Academy is an alternative for parents who don’t want to send their children back to school in-person this fall.

Justin Centanni, District 6 board member, said the meeting will kick off with a PowerPoint presentation from Lafayette Online Academy Principal Jared Coutee covering how the academy operates, the learning style and expectations of students and parents, before pivoting to submitted questions.

The event specific email address will be monitored throughout the meeting so parents can submit questions in real time. The board members and staff anticipate there will be questions around 20 or so common themes and have begun compiling information for Tuesday.

The video-recorded meeting will be available for repeat viewing on the YouTube channel once the Q&A concludes, Centanni said.

“We wanted to make sure that not only did parents get the information they need but I wanted to make sure they understand how it works in order for their student to actually learn. After this, someone who may have thought this would be an answer for their child may come away saying no it’s not. We want everyone to be successful in whatever situation they’re in,” Centanni said.

Centanni said he and his family are considering the online academy for their daughter, who has a health condition that may make in-person school attendance difficult. He said he and his wife have had to be honest about how their daughter learns and whether she can be successful online, and then weigh those factors against the possible health risks of in-person class.

“It’s a difficult decision with a lot of unknowns in an unprecedented public health situation in this community. Like a lot of parents, we’re going to make the best decision we can and make it work as best we can,” he said.

The deadline to apply for the Lafayette Online Academy is Aug. 3. The online program launched four years ago and last year the program served about 200 students in grades K-12 and with roughly 40 students graduating, Coutee said in May interview.

Students follow an online curriculum through the platform Edgenuity; benchmarks are set but students can access work at any time and have the freedom to move at their own pace, the principal said. Last year, LOA employed two certified LPSS teachers and a school counselor to assist students.

The teachers primarily worked with sixth- through 12th-grade students completing test reviews, tutoring, remediation and providing other classroom supports. The kindergarten through fifth-grade students were largely managed through a partnership with Fuel Education, a digital education services company, Coutee said in May.

Students can work with the teachers virtually or in-person at the academy’s learning lab, which is being moved from Southside High to a standalone location near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road.

Staffing is a major consideration behind the Aug. 3 application deadline. The online academy is anticipated to be a top choice for many families and staff members will need to be transferred or recruited to the academy to meet student needs. Then, they’ll need to be trained to ensure they’re prepared to offer virtual assistance to students, Centanni said.

“We’re trying to get as much lead time to make this as smooth of a transition as we can,” Centanni said.

Students who opt to transition to the online academy from magnet academy programs will have their academy spot held for the academic year, while students shifting online from immersion programs may be asked to complete a language placement exam before returning to their immersion program.

Any student who enrolls in the online academy must remain in the program through the fall and winter. Students who want to switch from the online learning program back to their original school will be able to beginning Jan. 11, 2021, a district release said.