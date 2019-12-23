The news bureau at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the Office of Communication and Marketing, chose myriad nominees but no winners as the top story of the year on campus.
The list offers in-depth insights into major headlines for the year. The news bureau imposed categories for stories but assigned no specific order of importance within them. That gave us opportunity to glean the list and offer readers a sample of major developments and events on campus in 2019:
Student research
A biology student participated in the nine-week Stanford Summer Research Program during which she helped narrow down a list of possible causes for megalencephaly -- an enlarged brain. Finance students, using UL Foundation money, reaped $100,000 profit. A doctoral student studied birds on Whiskey Island and a graduate student A graduate student’s paper revealing the history of vigilantism in south Louisiana earned a research award. All of those stories caught campuswide attention.
This remarkable story, too, caught our eye: Jacob LeBlanc, 21, earned two master’s degrees — one in systems technology, the other an MBA — while he taught electronics and carpentry as an adjunct instructor at South Louisiana Community College and was a graduate assistant at UL Lafayette. He worked as a carpenter’s assistant and regularly played accordion with a group of Cajun musicians who call themselves “Jacob LeBlanc and Friends.”
Faculty research
UL Lafayette spent $124 million on faculty research, well past the goals campus leaders set short years ago. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History hauled away the crustacean collection at Billeaud Hall. UL Lafayette’s Energy Institute of Louisiana and the College of Engineering are using a three-year, $2.2 million grant in trying their hand at helping the space program. The School of Computing is probing eye-movement patterns in high school and college students. All made news.
And there was this: Two UL Lafayette professors are leading a study multi-university study to determine what makes some plant species become invasive. This story might have statewide potential.
Erin Sigel studies giant salvinia, a floating aquatic fern that chokes bayous throughout South Louisiana and beyond. It deoxidates water, killing fish, and eliminates places for birds to land. And it “squeezes out native vegetation.”
Nicholas Kooyers examines white clover which, like the giant salvinia, was introduced with benign intentions to replenish nitrogen in soil. So Kooyers and others will examine what happens in plant DNA that enables it to thrive so much that it threatens its new home.
Using $3.8 million in federal funds, the professors will lead a consortium that includes team members from South Dakota State, Wichita State and West Virginia universities, and the University of Alabama. The other schools will examine plants in their own states.
Diversity
UL Lafayette has earned the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award for the second consecutive year; it was one of 93 honored by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. A Diversity Advisory Council comprised of 34 people from campus and from the community helped develop an inclusive excellence plan with a three-year guide to build on that progress. UL Lafayette’s new Louisiana Educate Program, launched in the fall, will help academically accomplished, lower-income students remain in college. UL Lafayette joined Powered by Publics: Scaling Student Success, a nationwide effort to put a college degree within reach of low-income, minority and first-generation students.
Here’s a story that grabbed lots of diversity attention: UL Lafayette ranked 281 among 1,732 of its peer colleges and universities. Among the highlights: It scored well in the “Best Bang for the Buck” for how it helps “non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.”
Washington Monthly magazine, which covers politics and government, produced the rankings based on social mobility, research production and service.
New in 2019
Among new efforts at UL Lafayette were academic and certificate programs, cultural stewardship and stronger commitment to Louisiana and its citizens.
The master’s in accounting program will be offered fully online in the spring, a bachelor’s in management went online in the autumn, Stephen R. Barnes was named founding director of the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center and the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions is closer to offering a graduate certificate program for nurse practitioners who want to specialize in heart-related health care. All were noteworthy developments.
Here’s something new that also might catch the eye of Louisianians around the state. The Center for Louisiana Studies and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation have partnered to place markers across the state that memorialize regional legends and folklore.
Dr. Joshua Caffery, center director, said folklore is important to our state and markers can educate citizens and encourage cultural tourism.
“Many roadside markers in Louisiana document historical events and people. Legends by definition are semi-historical stories that are so good that audiences don’t care whether they're true or not. Legends are an enduring part of our culture – and of every culture in the world – because they reflect a deeper truth of who we are, what we value, and what we want to believe,” he said.
The center will review applications for markers from nonprofit groups, academic institutions and municipalities that may qualify for grants. Seven states are participating in the program and 52 markers have been placed.
New spaces
Campus improvements in 2019 addressed food security, saw the opening of student housing where high-end accommodations and retail space coexist, and provided University Police with an expanded, state-of-the-art headquarters.
Bittle Hall, which houses University Police, completed a two-year, $1.475 million renovation and expansion project. The Heritage at Cajun Village started construction and will accommodate 590 beds, including some high-end offerings. The new Student-Athlete Academic Center includes 48 computers, nine tutoring rooms, full-time academic counselors and a classroom inside a 5,431-square-foot center, which will help student-athlete focus on the academic side of their missions. Campus Cupboard, 413 Brook Ave., provides a free resource for students and staff who require short-term help to meet their food needs. Those efforts will change the campus’ look.
There’s this, too: UL Lafayette is home to the only managed wetland on a U.S. college campus. That makes its new Cypress Lake Plaza Pier a one-of-a-kind structure in the U.S.
It enables students and friends to make their way 100 feet into the lake, for close-up views with alligators and turtles and bird’s-eye views of herons.
“It’s already become a destination point. People flock to it when they walk by. But it’s also designed to enhance the educational experience for educators and students who can basically travel into a wetland,” Scott Hebert, director of facility planning and construction, said.
To see the whole list and access complete, individual stories, go to https://louisiana.edu/news-events/news/20191218/year-review-heres-look-back-top-ul-lafayette-stories-2019.