The Lafayette Parish School Board approved a new plan to bring portables to Southside High on Wednesday after displeasure with high costs and a project rejection from the Youngsville City Council scuttled previous efforts.

The board approved the purchase of two new portable buildings in a 5-3 vote, with Tommy Angelle, Jeremy Hidalgo, Dawn Morris, Mary Morrison and Hannah Smith Mason voting in favor and Elroy Broussard, Justin Centanni and Britt Latiolais voting against. Board member Tehmi Chassion abstained from the vote.

The two new portable buildings would add four classrooms to the campus.

The school system has about $682,000 in USDA funds earmarked for capital improvements at Southside High that must be used by 2021. Purchasing, installing and furnishing the two new portable buildings is expected to cost $735,800, requiring about $52,800 from school system funds.

The board didn’t decide on the exact amount of board funds that would be devoted to furnishing the buildings; the agenda item simply said the use of funds would not exceed $58,000.

Jeremy Hidalgo, who represents District 9, has spearheaded the effort to bring portables to Southside to accommodate additional growth before the school’s population stabilizes in the next couple years. Wednesday was Hidalgo’s final meeting; he chose not to run for re-election in order to run for the newly formed Parish Council.

Southside High's enrollment has exceeded expectations since opening in 2017, in part because it was the first new public high school in Lafayette Parish in nearly 50 years.

+3 Youngsville rejects LPSS portable building proposal for Southside High; what's next Youngsville leaders made one thing clear during the November council meeting: They don't want portable buildings at Southside High School.

Current student enrollment at Southside is 1,683. The classrooms were built to accommodate 1,400 students, though the core facilities — including the bathrooms, gym, cafeteria and library — were built to accommodate 2,000 students in anticipation of a future wing addition.

The new classroom wing would cost about $18 million, but funds are not currently available for the project.

Hidalgo said he’s not a fan of portable buildings but adding a couple portable units to Southside High is a proactive step to stave off the need for rezoning.

“I can’t say this loudly enough: No one wants portable buildings. We’ve talked about this for the past five years and tried to find a way to get rid of portable buildings,” Hidalgo said. “But I would much prefer those portable buildings so students can stay at their school, in this specific case Southside High School, than to not have them.”

The conversation around portables at Southside has fluctuated throughout the year. In October, the board rejected the low bid to move six used portable buildings from other school sites to Southside High after the cost projections came in higher than expected.

Moving the six portable buildings from Southside would have required an additional $260,000 in Lafayette Parish School System funds to pay for the sidewalks, canopies, electrical hookups and other expenses associated with adding portable buildings to the school.

The school system was planning to reduce the number of portables to make the project cost more amenable to board members, but then the Youngsville City Council rejected the school system’s request for variances to move the portables within city limits.

The variances would have granted the school system the ability to bring buildings into the city limits that did not meet legal requirements. Youngsville has an ordinance mandating that manufactured buildings moved into the city cannot be more than 10 years old, and another that mandates what percentage of a building can have metal siding. There were also other ordinances that would have applied to the buildings.

Kyle Bordelon, LPSS director of facilities and planning, said the new portable buildings would fit within Youngsville’s ordinance guidelines because the manufacturers said they outfit the portables with “smart siding” panels that have a wood or stucco look.

Hidalgo said he’s hopeful Wednesday’s vote can lead to resolution of the portable debate. While the project must clear several more hurdles before it’s a done deal, the outgoing board member said district staff worked with existing contractors to get a firmer estimate of the cost by using existing knowledge of what the project requires instead of relying on more generalized cost formulas.

“I believe we’re going to be closer to the number and hopefully we can get those buildings deployed very soon,” he said.

Acadiana Advocate staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.