Lafayette Parish school system employees will be eligible for an extra check of up to $2,000 after the school board passed COVID-19-related stipend Wednesday.

The stipend, for extra duties that were imposed upon them during the pandemic, will be paid to eligible employees as a separate direct deposit payment in June or July.

It was approved in Wednesday's regular board meeting.

"No doubt this past year has been one filled with challenges for - not some - but all of our employees," Superintendent Irma Trosclaire said in a prepareed statement. "Every one of our employees assumed new responsibilities due to COVID-19 in order to maintain a safe learning environment for our students. Our staff members did what was necessary whether that was changing instruction delivery to virtual platforms, taking temperatures, sanitizing desks & facilities, providing drive through meals, running additional bus routes, or developing new processes.

"This work will not end when schools close in May, but will continue as LPSS employees work to prepare for safe learning in the upcoming school year," Trosclair said. "I am grateful that our board members recognize these efforts and supported our proposal to allocate funding for this allowable expense."

The funds for the stipend come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund that was part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act that was approved by the Congress in December.