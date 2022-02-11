The class of 2022 Teacher Awards finalists have been announced.
The finalists — four each in the elementary, middle and high school categories — were selected from a pool of 1,800 nominees put forward by students, parents, fellow educators and former pupils in nomination letters. The teachers come from public, private and charter schools.
The finalists will be honored at an awards ceremony March 16 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, where a top finalist will be chosen in each category. Marcelle Fontenot of KATC, Dalfred Jones of KLFY and Taylor Trache of KADN will jointly host and present.
The ceremony was originally planned for late January, but was bumped to March amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
This is the second year the awards are being coordinated by the United Way of Acadiana, who took over the awards in 2021 while finalizing a merger with the Lafayette Education Foundation, who founded the awards more than 20 years ago.
With the merger completed, United Way is assuming LEF’s key programs, such as the Teacher Awards, and the nonprofit’s endowment, which will be used for educational programming and educator support in Lafayette Parish.
“Education is a priority for United Way of Acadiana and we hope that through our work, and through the work of our local educators, that we continue to focus on the challenges faced and take time to celebrate our wins,” United Way of Acadiana CEO and President Carlee Alm-LaBar said in a statement.
The awards will also include spotlights on the Lafayette Parish School System’s three Teachers of the Year and three mentor teachers working with University of Louisiana at Lafayette education majors in their teacher residencies.
The LPSS Teachers of the Year are Stacy Stutes of Woodvale Elementary School, Heather Gregory of Broussard Middle School and Nick Richert of Lafayette High School, and the three mentor teachers are Kara Rutherford, Ellen Louviere and Catherine Hartweck.
Here are the 12 finalists for the 2022 Teacher Awards:
Elementary School Finalists
- Iveth Belaire, Carencro Heights Elementary School
- Jodie Landry, Ernest Gallet Elementary School
- Karen Davis, Alice Boucher Elementary School
- Morgan Mercado, Woodvale Elementary School
Middle School Finalists
- Charity Turpeau, Acadian Middle School
- Kristi Graham, Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy
- Lerri Cockrell, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
- Mariah Miller, L. J. Alleman Middle School
High School Finalists
- Anne Davidson-Lasseigne, Southside High School
- Bobbi Porter, Northside High School
- Megan Broussard, St. Thomas More Catholic High School
- Scotty Walker, Lafayette High School