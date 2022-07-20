Campus resource outlets for University of Louisiana at Lafayette students will replenish their supplies of lightly used clothing as well as food on Friday, as they prepare for the fall semester.
Jennifer C. LeMeunier, associate director of Career Services, said her office, the College of Education Alumni Chapter, the Educators Rising Collegiate Chapter and the Student Affairs Division are partnering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UL Lafayette Alumni Center, 600 E. St. Mary Blvd., for three causes:
• To collect business appropriate attire to help students who need to dress for job interviews or for meetings in business settings. Sought after donations for the Career Closet include suits, blazers, sport coats, blouses, skirts, slacks, dresses, ties, belts and shoes. They also collect business casual clothing, like polo shirts.
• To collect food items for the Campus Cupboard like shampoo, conditioner, razors, toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash, paper towels, toilet paper, deodorant, soap, canned goods and dry goods.
• Through Stock the Classroom, to collect and distribute items for K-12 teachers like pencils, crayons, nametags, sticky notes, cardstock, dry erase, markers, tape, stickers and trays. school supplies. That collection is sponsored by the College of Education Alumni Chapter and the Educators Rising Collegiate Chapter.
LeMeunier said this is the first clothing drive since before COVID-19. She said some students especially appreciate the opportunity to have a tie and jacket to wear to dinners, interviews and other business gatherings.
“Students are very receptive, appreciative,” she said. She said it is a burden on students “if they don’t have that suit, that tie, that dress, that blouse, for an interview.”
“And they get that for free.”
She says the Office of Career Services oversees the Career Closet and gathers clothing for it at various times during the year. Typically, it is open throughout the year, although the closet is in the process of moving.
She said Career Services is partnering with the Broussard Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting a drive for lightly used, presentable business clothing to pass on to the Closet. But they will accept clothing throughout the year. They’ve gotten assistance from The 705 and others.
“We absolutely wouldn’t have the closet if we didn’t need it,” she said. “Many students use the service.”