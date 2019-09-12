Students across the Acadian area are semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship, part of 16,000 semiﬁnalists nationwide for the 65th annual scholarship competition.

There are 13 high school seniors in the area who will continue on to compete for 7,500 scholarships. The scholarships are worth more than $31 million and will be awarded in the spring.

Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. More than 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, with about half of the finalists receiving scholarships and earning the merit scholar title.

Semifinalists were drawn from a pool of 1.5 million juniors from 21,000 high schools who took the PSAT in 2018.

The latest semifinalists in the Acadiana area:

BROUSSARD

Episcopal School of Acadiana: Michael F. dela Rosa, Hannah M. Kitakule and Anna Claire F. Rader

GRAND COTEAU

Academy of the Sacred Heart: Molly D. Sager

LAFAYETTE

Lafayette High: Emma A. LeBouef, Jeff Q. Pham and Aaron M. Young

St. Thomas More Catholic High: Elizabeth C. Noel and Hans C. Trosclair

NEW IBERIA

Catholic High: Lucas M. Corona

Westgate High: Brooklyn N. Mire

YOUNGSVILLE

Ascension Episcopal School: William W. Brien

Southside High: Dylan C. Davis

