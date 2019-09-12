Students across the Acadian area are semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship, part of 16,000 semiﬁnalists nationwide for the 65th annual scholarship competition.
There are 13 high school seniors in the area who will continue on to compete for 7,500 scholarships. The scholarships are worth more than $31 million and will be awarded in the spring.
Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. More than 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, with about half of the finalists receiving scholarships and earning the merit scholar title.
Semifinalists were drawn from a pool of 1.5 million juniors from 21,000 high schools who took the PSAT in 2018.
The latest semifinalists in the Acadiana area:
BROUSSARD
Episcopal School of Acadiana: Michael F. dela Rosa, Hannah M. Kitakule and Anna Claire F. Rader
GRAND COTEAU
Academy of the Sacred Heart: Molly D. Sager
LAFAYETTE
Lafayette High: Emma A. LeBouef, Jeff Q. Pham and Aaron M. Young
St. Thomas More Catholic High: Elizabeth C. Noel and Hans C. Trosclair
NEW IBERIA
Catholic High: Lucas M. Corona
Westgate High: Brooklyn N. Mire
YOUNGSVILLE
Ascension Episcopal School: William W. Brien
Southside High: Dylan C. Davis