South Louisiana Community College will not assume control over operations at the Ward H. Nash Avoyelles Campus in Cottonport, as was announced in 2021.
SLCC President Vincent June told stakeholders recently that Central Louisiana Technical Community College will continue to oversee the Cottonport campus while it moves forward for Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accreditation with the Avoyelles campus as part of its institution.
“It is anticipated that CLTCC is on a good path forward to successfully achieve its SACSCOC accreditation,” June told his SLCC staff in a recent memo. “This move to SACSCOC accreditation will allow the campus to build upon its existing career and technical education while offering more transferable general education opportunities to citizens across Central Louisiana.”
The Louisiana Community and Technical College System in March 2021 had approved placing the Cottonport campus, which is located 64 miles from SLCC’s Lafayette campus, under the umbrella of SLCC campuses. It operates nine campuses in eight Acadiana parishes.
June said SLCC administration and staff had worked closely with CLTCC officials to build a strong infrastructure for the campus’ “growth and presence” in Avoyelles Parish, which includes classes at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center.
“I thank the dozens of faculty and staff across SLCC who have dedicated much of their time and efforts on bolstering the Avoyelles Campus for the local community, and I thank each of you for your continued support of SLCC, our sister college CLTCC, and all LCTCS campuses across the state of Louisiana,” June told the SLCC staff.
Since March 2021, SLCC administration and staff worked hand-in-hand with CLTCC officials to begin a tightly collaborative relationship, June said. While a full transition to SLCC will not be made, college officials will continue to partner with CLTCC into the foreseeable future to build a strong infrastructure for the campus’ continued growth and presence in Avoyelles Parish, June's memo said.
Quinton Taylor, LCTCS spokesperson, said the LCTCS board decided at a recent meeting to not move forward with the change.
As part of the realignment announced last year, it was also announced then that SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles would assume direction of CLTCC’s Lamar Salter campus in Vernon, about five miles from Fort Polk. The Vernon campus, created in 1978, offers career and technical education, general education courses, high school dual enrollment, adult basic education and workforce development training.
That administrative change was made official Friday, making the Vernon campus, which expects to draw students from Fort Polk, part of SOWELA.
The Lake Charles campus is 60 miles from the Vernon Parish campus. A SOWELA spokeswoman said its enrollment would grow by 300 students.