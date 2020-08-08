Three Vermilion Parish educators are in the running to become the district’s next leader and Monday will have to chance to pitch their qualifications to school board members and the public during back-to-back interview sessions.

The three men — Interim Superintendent Brad Prudhomme, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Administration Paul Hebert and North Vermilion High Principal Tommy Byler — were the only applicants to replace former Superintendent Jerome Puyau, who took the top job in 2013.

The relationship between Puyau and the board dramatically soured in the last couple years of his term, with the board attempting to oust him. The school board settled lawsuits between Puyau, the board and district in December, with the former superintendent resigning his top spot but remaining on the district payroll as a consultant until he can retire in September. He also received separate compensation for vehicle reimbursements and attorney fees, according to KATC.

The board voted Thursday to interview the candidates beginning Monday at 6 p.m. at the Vermilion Parish School System building and have a public comment portion followed by a vote Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Byler has more than 28 years of education experience, including 22 years teaching physical science, PE, biology and algebra and eight years as an administrator. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and a master’s in educational leadership from the American College of Education, according to his resume.

He was recognized as the 2018 Louisiana Principal of the Year.

“In my heart, I really feel that I am the absolute right person at the right time to lead this parish through the trying times we face and to help create a vision for the future that all stakeholders can be proud to be a part of,” Byler wrote in his application.

Hebert has served as assistant superintendent since 2013, previously working as an elementary school administrator at Eaton Park and Kaplan elementary schools and a speech, PE and special education teacher for more than nine years. He has a bachelor’s degree and master’s in secondary teaching from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, his application said.

In addition to being assistant superintendent, Hebert also serves as the district’s athletic director and the chief collective bargaining negotiator with the Vermilion Association of Educators, his resume said.

Prudhomme has served as the district’s interim superintendent since January. Previously, he was Vermilion’s supervisor for child welfare and attendance for 13 years, a middle school assistant principal and a physical education, history and reading teacher for 21 years, his application said.

Prudhomme has a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and a master’s degree, plus 30 hours and a specialist certification from McNeese State University.

“As a progressive educator for 37 years in Vermilion Parish School System I will adopt the following vision statement: The Vermilion Parish School System pledges to implement research based instruction, a tiered one curriculum and creative programs to prepare our students to be productive, effective and responsible citizens in the world,” Prudhomme wrote in his cover letter.

Each candidate will have roughly 45 minutes to make their pitch and answer questions from board members Monday, including an 8- to 10-minute introduction, roughly 24 to 30 minutes of questioning by board members and an 8- to 10-minute closing speech. The candidates will proceed in alphabetical order and will be sequestered in a separate room without electronic devices when not up for questioning, the board decided.

The process was laid out on recommendation from school board general counsel Bob Hammonds.

The question of how public to make the process was a contentious topic of discussion among board members Thursday and several times conversation became heated. District G board member Jason Roy initially moved to have the interviews held at the Abbeville High auditorium to increase public participation, but that move was axed.

Board President Kibbie Pillette, District F representative, challenged why a larger venue is necessary and questioned Roy why the board’s official meeting space isn’t sufficiently public for the interviews. Moments before, a public commenter came into the room and said expressed frustration that members of the public cannot be in the meeting room because of COVID-19 limitations and adequate audio equipment isn’t available to hear the meeting in other rooms in the building.

He said it feels like the board is trying to hide the process from the public.

District D representative Dale Stelly, board vice president, suggested the interviews should be held in executive session rather than in a public forum, noting in the past superintendents have been privately vetted by the board. Stelly argued the school board members were elected to make these decisions and he doesn’t like the idea of the proceedings being all over Facebook.

The board’s public meetings are broadcast on Facebook Live via the district’s Facebook page.

Roy and District B board member Chris Gautreaux argued the public needs to feel part of the process.

“Yes, we were elected to make this decision but the constituents want to see that we’re making good decisions, and you cannot blame the communities that we represent after the fiasco that this board has been for the last five or six years,” Roy said.

“They’re crying for their input; to tell you what they think. [Having the vote on a different day than the interviews] would give them a chance to digest this and email you, call you, cuss you out, whatever it takes. Then we come back, and we vote. Everybody gets a chance to have input — that’s what people are dying for,” Gautreaux said.

Hammonds recommended the board conduct the interviews publicly, noting the elected superintendent will be expected to conduct public business frequently and their ability to handle the pressure contributes to their success in the job. He also said transparency could engender community good will and be beneficial for the board down the line.

The board reserved the right to call the applicants into executive session to ask personal questions, with examples including topics such as divorce issues and substance abuse histories.