A UL student credits hard work, but also the generosity of a high-profile stranger, for getting him across the graduation stage, KATC reports.
Graduating from college is a milestone Artavion Cook says was long overdue, and thanks to his favorite artist it became reality.
When TOPS funding was cut from state budget in 2018, Cook found himself worried about paying bills. Then he saw a tweet from rapper Nicki Minaj asking her fans if they needed help covering tuition.
“I tweeted mine and she saw it. She quoted it and said send me the info, I’ll pay it," Cook said.
About a week later, he said, Minaj's assistant messaged him and a few days later, his balance was paid.
"It really meant a lot to me, especially to my mom,” Cook said.
Once TOPS funding was restored, Cook was able to pay tuition on his own, but says he'll never forget Minaj and her generosity as he moves on to the next chapter.
