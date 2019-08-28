Two weeks into the school year a new principal has been appointed at Alice N. Boucher Elementary.
Interim superintendent Irma Trosclair announced Tuesday afternoon that J.W. Faulk assistant principal Rose Marcel would be moving into the principal position previously held by Catherine Guillory. The announcement came the day before the school’s community open house for parents and families.
Trosclair said Guillory has moved into the district’s English language arts specialist position, which was recently vacated during administrative shuffling. Guillory was selected for the ELA position last week but remained at Alice Boucher to avoid a vacancy at the school while candidates were interviewed for the position, she said.
“The timing isn’t great, but it’s early enough in the year to avoid disruption. Rose is a very familiar face at Boucher. She’s not a stranger to the children or parents and she has many years of service there. The transition will be very smooth for her in that role,” Trosclair said.
The interim superintendent said Marcel served as assistant principal at Alice Boucher until the spring, when she stepped into the assistant principal role at J.W. Faulk to accommodate shifts in the school system.
“She’s been tremendous in this district, any time we’ve asked her to step up in any capacity she has done that and done it professionally and with team spirit. Her characteristics are something we should aspire to,” she said.
Marcel has worked in education for 31 years, first as an elementary teacher at Grolee Elementary School and J. Wallace James Elementary School. Aside from her time as an assistant principal, Marcel also served as a reading facilitator, instructional strategist and English language arts instructional coach in the district, a school system release said.
Alice Boucher is one of Lafayette’s persistently struggling schools and is a member of the district’s transformation zone. The zone was created to assist schools needing comprehensive intervention. Comprehensive intervention schools are schools that have received an overall letter grade of D or F for at least three consecutive years, according to the Louisiana Department of Education.
In 2017 and 2018, Alice Boucher earned an overall school score of C from the state. In years prior, the school consistently received D ratings, school assessment data shows.
The C score was supported by Alice Boucher’s 2018 A rating in a new state assessment category tracking student progress. Student progress is measured by assigning each student a LEAP test score goal to achieve in route to mastery. If the student achieves that goal or outperforms peers, they are considered a top growth student.
Overall, 54% of Alice Boucher’s students were considered top growth, with 58% advancing toward goal scores in English and 50% progressing for math in 2018.
The number of students hitting targets or outperforming peers at Alice Boucher outpaced the school district and state for total student population and subgroups including economically disadvantaged students, students of color, students with disabilities and English language learners.
Progress scores were released Tuesday for the 2018-19 school year. Students successfully advancing toward their goal at Alice Boucher dipped in both English and math, from 58% to 51% and 50% to 49% respectively, but the school was still ahead of the district in English and only a point below in math.
While seeing positive strides, the school still struggles in several areas.
In 2018, the school was designated as “urgent intervention needed” for subgroups including black students, economically disadvantaged students, homeless students and students with disabilities. The school was also ranked as “urgent intervention required” for student discipline.
School scores and detailed assessments for the 2018-19 year are due out this fall.
With the opening of Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary this year, Trosclair said the student population at Alice Boucher dropped from more than 700 to 450 students or below. The lower student-teacher ratio will help educators focus on “better meeting students’ social and emotional needs so we can make greater academic gains.”
Like at every school, the students at Alice Boucher have incredible potential and deserve the best opportunities, she said.
“The children are delightful; they work hard and they’re smart. They deserve good teachers and all of those wonderful things,” Trosclair said. “I know Boucher’s potential and the boys and girls there, the staff there, because we’ve grown that school.”