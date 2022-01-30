Nicole Higgins said she never wanted to be the kind of parent who caters to her children because they're too picky to eat lunch in the school cafeteria.

Her mindset changed during the pandemic after her daughter, a second-grader at L. Leo Judice Elementary, and son, a seventh-grader at L.J. Alleman Middle, frequently complained about cold, unappetizing bagged lunches.

"There's a difference between something that's bland and something that's not edible because it's cold and hard," Higgins said. "My kids take their lunch now after begging and begging. Just two years ago they didn't have a problem eating in the cafeteria."

Higgins is one of dozens of parents who has taken concerns to school administrators, school board members and social media during the pandemic.

School lunch photos, usually taken by students, have been widely circulated by parents on Facebook — there's the microwaved grilled cheese sandwich in a plastic bag, the hot dog that's half the size of the bun, the apple with a rotten core.

"The quality of their meals absolutely went down with the start of the pandemic," said Katrina Mancuso. "In their attempt to make brown bag lunches every day, the quality suffered."

Mancuso's son, a sixth-grader at Paul Breaux Middle, and daughter, a second-grader at Prairie Elementary, had been complaining about the quality of cafeteria meals since pandemic-era changes were made.

After hearing her daughter's frequent complaints about "rotten" apples in her school lunches, Mancuso said she witnessed the problem firsthand in September when she picked up her child for an appointment just after lunch had been distributed. The uneaten apple, which Mancuso photographed and shared on Facebook, had a dark brown core.

"My children have the option to pack lunches daily. After the apple incident, I made it more of a priority," Mancuso said.

Parents aren't just upset by the quality or quantity of food served in the school cafeterias. They're also voicing concerns about where their children are eating lunch — in classrooms or, in some cases, on the floor of the hallway.

"They're still not able to eat in the cafeteria," Higgins said. "If you microwave or heat that pizza up, it's cold by the time it gets to the classrooms. My kids' favorite food is red beans and rice. The rice is crunchy; it's hard when they get it. Kids are starving, and they're rushed with only 15 or 20 minutes to eat. What's the rush?"

School system administrators acknowledged the concerns and noted that students and parents only see a small piece of a complicated puzzle.

There are nutritional guidelines, pandemic safety requirements, supply chain problems and worker shortages.

"I just want to give a bigger picture," said Allison Dickerson, spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish School System. "We have more students eating now because they're all receiving free lunch. We have a greater number of students receiving meals than in the past. Just based on that alone, more people will have comments about the food. We are feeding every single student. They all receive breakfast and lunch because of the pandemic."

Cafeteria workers are making more meals — about 20,000 lunches per day at Lafayette Parish public schools — than ever, and they're doing it with fewer resources. They also have significantly less interaction with the students they serve.

At times, workers have had to report to different schools at a moment's notice when there's a coronavirus outbreak among cafeteria employees. In some schools, principals and other administrators have had to deliver meals to classrooms because there's no one else available.

"We do rely on our school administrators and even our office administrators for the meal service," said Renee Sherville, director of child nutrition services for the Lafayette Parish School System. "That's been key to getting meals out on time so we don't lose instructional time."

Sherville said students and parents often don't realize the work that's happening behind the scenes to make each meal happen.

She said the hot dog photo that's been widely shared on Facebook is the perfect example. Because of sodium and meat nutritional guidelines for student lunches, her team cannot offer a larger hot dog or bigger serving of chili. The buns, which appear too large for the rest of the meal, were actually an attempt to provide a better option after the schools received the wrong shipment of bread.

"Actually, I sought out bread for the high school with a local bakery just so that I could get the perfect buns," Sherville said.

"When you're taking a picture, yes, it does look — we wouldn't want it to look that way — and of course, everybody's an expert on how things should look."

In addition to voicing concerns on Facebook, Mancuso said she took her concerns to Prairie Elementary's principal after seeing her daughter's apple on that September day. Mancuso was assured the problem would be addressed.

Mancuso said she hasn't had additional concerns about the cafeteria lunches, which her children are once again eating.

"They've since slacked on their desire to pack a lunch, but they will occasionally," Mancuso said. "So they're eating the school lunches more often than not."

Higgins said she reached out to members of the school board, but her concerns weren't taken seriously. That's when she resorted to packing lunches for her children each day.

"I'm spending a good bit extra," Higgins said. "I would say an extra $50 to $60 a week to give them enough stuff. I never wanted to be that mom — to cater to them like that — but it's just not fair to expect them to eat these lunches. And it's not happening at just one school. It's across the parish. I know it's not the cafeteria workers. I believe they're making do with the options they have."

School administrators have long heard complaints about school lunches from parents and students. Those complaints have increased since the pandemic brought an onslaught of challenges and requirement waivers to school cafeterias.

"We're always looking to improve," Dickerson said. "As with everyone else during a pandemic, we have our own set of challenges — staffing issues, supply chain issues. Those are all real items that we're dealing with during the pandemic, as is everyone else, but every day we do our best to make sure we have the appropriate staff, that the food is nutritious, that it's delivered in a timely manner. Again, not everything is perfect, but we do our best during this time to make sure everyone gets what they need to have healthy meals so they can go to school and continue their education."

Administrators are hoping to allow students to dine in the cafeteria again by the end of the school year, Dickerson and Sherville said. Each time they work toward that goal, however, there's been another COVID-19 surge that's prevented it from happening.

Sherville's team is working on small improvements to the meals at a time when food supplies, packaging materials, deliveries and the workforce continue to be unpredictable. After months of relying on vegetable juice to fulfill nutritional requirements, Sherville said Lafayette public schools recently added more fresh vegetables to the mix. They're also hoping to add more variety to the lunch menus once meals don't have to be individually wrapped and students can eat in the cafeteria again.

"I never thought I'd hear the kids say, 'Oh, not pizza again' or 'Not another grilled cheese,'" Sherville said. "But for a while there, we were limited on inventory, so we had to serve whatever could go in that bag. And again, we're getting a little more comfortable with serving in a different way, so not everything absolutely has to fit in a bag.

"We want the students to eat with us, and we're trying to come up with ways to do that."