Port Barre Middle School and Port Barre High School, which are served by one campus, will shift to full virtual learning beginning Thursday after some staff and students tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement was made in a letter from Principal Gary Blood, who oversees both the middle and high school programs.
Blood said the school at 846 Saizan St. would be closed to students at the end of the day Wednesday, with plans to start virtual learning Thursday. Middle and high school staff members not impacted by quarantines or the virus would still report to the campus to deliver their virtual instruction.
The aim is to return to in-person instruction on Sept. 7, “contingent on what the data tells us about the number of COVID-19 cases in the Port Barre area,” Blood wrote.
The number of students and faculty members either infected with the virus or under quarantine was not specified, but Blood said “a few” students and staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. The school serves students in fifth through 12th grade.
The principal informed the school community that only individuals who’ve been in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19, defined as being within six feet of the person for 15 minutes or more, are required to quarantine. Those who’ve been in close contact with the cases at school have been personally contacted by the Louisiana Department of Health or the school’s nurse, he said.
“Please note that while we have an obligation to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of all members of our community, we also must protect the privacy of individuals affected by this virus,” Blood said.
Students will be given Chromebook loan agreement forms Tuesday and a signed form is required for a student to bring home a Chromebook for instruction before virtual learning begins. To attend virtual classes, students will need to log into their teachers’ Google Classrooms daily.
Student login information will be sent through the student’s school email or via letter Wednesday, Blood said.
The St. Landry Parish School Board’s child nutrition department is coordinating lunch availability for students during the virtual learning period. More details on meal service will be available on Wednesday, the principal said.
Any student who tests positive for COVID-19 are asked to report his or her case to the school’s nursing team.
“If your child receives a positive COVID-19 result please contact Nurse Katina Johnson at 337-585-7256 or Nurse Sylvia Brown at 337-948-3646. Your cooperation with sharing information with our nurses and reporting any positive cases of COVID-19 within your family or close contacts is crucial,” Blood said.