Renee White cried four times before noon Saturday.

The LeRosen Preparatory principal said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support during the Love Our Schools service event, as hundreds of volunteers flooded LeRosen and seven other Lafayette Parish schools to beautify and improve the campuses.

Volunteers at LeRosen painted doorways and hallways, weeded and mulched the school’s courtyard garden, revamped the basketball court and updated the teacher’s lounge, among other projects.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The seven other Love Our Schools volunteer sites — Acadian Middle, Alice Boucher Elementary, Carencro Heights Elementary, Carencro High, J.W. Faulk Elementary, Lafayette Middle and Northside High — received similar TLC on Saturday.

White and several other principals said they were skeptical at first that the magnitude of projects proposed could be completed in a single day. But as dozens of cars began pulling into LeRosen’s parking lot Saturday around 8 a.m., the administrator said her doubts were erased.

“Just in the short time today, projects that would have taken us months to do have been done in hours. You can already see the difference. It’s already so encouraging,” White said.

“It was like prayers being answered,” she said.

The Love Our Schools campaign raised more than $1.3 million and brought out over 2,000 volunteers from area businesses, community groups, churches and schools to benefit Lafayette’s public schools.

In addition to physical improvements to the campuses, the campaign also provided new backpacks and school supplies for the roughly 5,000 students who will be attending the eight schools come Thursday.

The service day and its parent foundation were the brainchild of Cindy Dilena with Love Acadiana, the outreach branch of Our Savior’s Church, and Ryan Domengeaux with the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, who partnered with the Lafayette Parish School System.

The group decided to focus on the eight schools because of their status as persistently struggling institutions, with consecutive D or F performance ratings. The event was originally scheduled for July 13, but had to be rescheduled because of Hurricane Barry.

White said school pride is a tricky topic at her alternative campus, where students go after expulsion from their base school. But, she said, every student deserves a learning environment where they can grow and feel supported.

The LeRosen staff moved into their current location just off East Pinhook Road in late August 2018, hustling into the new building over the course of two days after a flea infestation at their old location, she said.

The building was once used as school district office space and hadn’t been fully outfitted as a school when the K-12 institution moved in. It still had a drab office feeling that didn’t reflect the love and positive social, emotional and academic skills the staff works to instill in their students, she said.

“This is supposed to be a place of a second chance, but it doesn’t have to look like a dungeon — that’s not going to help the students change the things that need to be changed in order for them to be successful,” White said. “To have a building that matches our hearts is phenomenal.”

Principal Alysia Messa at Carencro Heights Elementary said upkeep of campus buildings is noted by students and affects their sense of emotional well-being. When asked about the Love Our Schools project, she said one rising first grader responded that thinking about the school’s new playground set “made her feel good inside.”

The kids recognize that physical improvements are a way of expressing love and care, Messa said. The teachers notice too, she said, and having an inviting, clean and secure place to work each day helps them better pour their energy into helping students grow socially, emotionally and academically.

“It’s almost like a gloomy day versus a sunny day. If your school environment is gloomy in some parts and there’s no excitement, I feel like that’s how you’re going to head into learning,” Messa said.

She said she hopes the awareness Love Our Schools has brought to the capital needs of area schools will remain with residents long after the service day. Though the school district does all it can, there’s not enough money to achieve all the projects each school would like each year, she said.

“I know they say Lafayette’s a big community and we have the funds, but when I look at what it costs just to get my school up and running with the essentials, it’s expensive,” Messa said.

As new year starts, Lafayette school system rolls out new way to notify parents of cancelled buses It's every parent's and educator's nightmare: a student is dropped off at the bus stop but the bus never comes, and the child is standing ther…

Principal Cheri Fontenot at J.W. Faulk Elementary said she’s hopeful the community’s financial investment in schools will continue, but volunteers’ “giving of self, of love, of kindness and of hope for the future” Saturday was just as important.

One of the biggest projects she requested at J.W. Faulk was to have all the school’s exterior doors cleaned and painted a bright, bold red. She chose red to tie into Northside High’s color palette, to create a visual association with continuing education and instill in students the expectation of attending and graduating high school, Fontenot said.

Fontenot said the doorway paint and other improvements also model good stewardship practices and being an engaged citizen, two lessons J.W. Faulk teachers try to instill in their students.

“Our community is only as good as the efforts we’re willing to put into it. I’m a firm believer in community and I’m a firm believer that we all have a part to play, regardless of where we are in that chain. We cannot turn a blind eye to any need in our community, and if we want our community to prosper, we have to have great education,” Fontenot said.

Investing in the community was Johnetta George’s inspiration for bringing her two young sons, Omar, 5, and Paul, 7, to Carencro Heights Elementary to help paint and refurbish the teacher’s lounge.

George’s children attend Cankton Elementary School in St. Landry Parish, but she said it’s important to offer help wherever it’s needed. A member at Our Savior’s Church, George said she felt it was important to model service work for her young sons.

“It shows them that it’s good to give others help when they’re in need,” she said. ‘We all need help one day.”

Kaleb Gardner, who volunteered at LeRosen Prep, felt similarly. Gardner teaches math and coaches basketball at Highland Baptist Christian School in New Iberia, and said he knows the difference physical improvements make to teachers and students.

He attended with another team from Our Savior’s Church, installing new basketball goals, assembling furniture for the teacher’s lounge and painting interior doorways.

“We’re trying to show Jesus’ love in practical ways. It may not be putting a dollar in a kid’s pocket, but it’s letting them see little things, like being able to go outside and play basketball,” Gardner said.