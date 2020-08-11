The Vermilion Parish School Board unanimously elected North Vermilion High Principal Tommy Byler to lead the district as superintendent Tuesday after an overwhelming wave of public support for Byler’s candidacy.

Byler said the board’s 8-0 vote is a strong step toward the “Vermilion United” mission he laid out as part of his vision statement during interviews Monday evening. The incoming superintendent thanked the board for putting their trust in him in his first speech as superintendent-elect, pledging to work his hardest to make the district’s roughly 1,300 employees and 9,500 students proud.

Byler’s election is a step toward clearing the shadow left in the wake of former Superintendent Jerome Puyau, who resigned in December as part of a settlement with the district and school board. The relationship between the board and Puyau soured dramatically in the last three years, with the board attempting to oust Puyau and lawsuits filed between the parties.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Byler said one of his top priorities is to re-establish a positive working relationship with the board. Private meetings with each board member for frank conversations about priorities, visions and where the relationship broke down with the previous superintendent are the first step, he said.

“This is about working together as a school board for what’s best for our system. We’re going to agree to disagree at times. We’re going to fight for different things. You’re going to try to convince me of things and I’m going to try to convince you of things. That’s how it’s going to work. As long as we do it in a professional manner and put our kids first always, it’s a win-win for Vermilion Parish,” Byler said.

Vermilion Parish School Board slated to elect new superintendent Tuesday Three longtime Vermilion Parish educators have pitched themselves as the school district’s next superintendent, and School Board members are e…

The board also voted 8-0 to name Byler interim superintendent until his contract negotiations are complete. Board President Kibbie Pillette said board members will have until committee meetings Monday to submit performance objectives for consideration in the contract, then Pillette, Vice President Dale Stelly, board attorney Bob Hammonds, Byler and Byler’s legal counsel will begin contract negotiations.

The goal is to have the contract approved and signed at the Aug. 20 board meeting.

Byler said there’s no time to waste as the district races toward an Aug. 27 start for students. He said he plans to immediately draft a letter to the school system introducing himself as the district’s new leader, then will meet with the district’s two assistant superintendents to ensure they’re aligned on the district’s immediate needs and can efficiently and effectively work together.

The superintendent-elect said each piece of the district’s COVID-19 reopening plan needs to be analyzed independently to ensure all the components needed for success are in place.

Pillette said he’s excited to see Byler take the reins.

The board president said outreach from constituents sealed his vote in favor of Byler. Pillette said the outpouring of support and the public’s excitement over his proposed plans for the district were “stunning” and made it clear the North Vermilion High principal was the best choice.

“I think he’s the right man at the right time… I’m very happy with the decision, especially with the board voting 8-0, which says for the first time in a long time we’re all together behind one superintendent. I think if we do that the parish will move forward,” Pillette said.

Byler ran for the position against Interim Superintendent Brad Prudhomme and Assistant Superintendent for Personnel and Administration Paul Hebert, also longtime Vermilion educators. The newly appointed superintendent said Prudhomme will likely return to his former position leading the child welfare and attendance department but couldn’t say for certain.

Prudhomme and Hebert were absent from the meeting Tuesday because they attended a meeting with a district staffer who later tested positive for COVID-19 and were required to quarantine, like most of the central office’s top staffers, Pillette said.

Byler said he’s known both men for decades and considers them friends and assets to the district.

“I think both will understand what I want out of them and they will be a huge part of the success and growth of Vermilion Parish. There’s no doubt in my mind,” he said.

Despite looking to the work ahead, Byler took a few moments Tuesday to absorb the emotion of the moment. He said the election was a whirlwind feeling and he’s grateful for the opportunity. Byler reflected on his belief in being in the right place at the right time and said he believes he received a signal that this was his moment.

Byler said his mother died 13 years ago and since, a red cardinal has appeared on the porch of his father’s home. His family takes the bird as a signal his mother continues to watch over them.

“About 3 o’clock this afternoon my sister called and said, ‘You’re in.’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ She said, ‘The cardinal paid a visit today. You go do what you do. Don’t worry about it,’” Byler said.