Hundreds of Lafayette Parish teachers had a little pizzazz added to their workday this week as the United Way of Acadiana, Love Our Schools and the Lafayette Education Foundation celebrated nominees for this year’s annual Teacher Awards.
School principals at public, private and charter schools surprised the nominated educators with a pin and congratulatory note in modified “pin patrol” ceremonies.
Typically, around 200 volunteers split into teams and visit teachers in their classrooms for nominee pinnings, but this year organizers took a low-contact approach to respect COVID-19 protocols on campuses, United Way of Acadiana Director of Community Engagement Blair Green said.
Even with a condensed nomination period — about three weeks instead of months — United Way received approximately 1,700 teacher nominations from students, parents, co-workers and community members, United Way of Acadiana President and CEO Carlee Alm-LaBar said.
Excluding duplicate nominations, about 800 educators were recognized, Green said.
This is United Way of Acadiana’s first year spearheading the awards, traditionally produced by the Lafayette Education Foundation, and Alm-LaBar said with the challenges teachers have faced this year, it was more important than ever to rally as a community and celebrate the hard work and commitment of educators.
“This has been one of the toughest years most teachers will face in their career. We saw in the nominations just how much teachers are the center of students’ lives. There are so many students who said, ‘My day is good because of this, I learned this because of this, I have confidence because of this.’ To be able to give that back to the teachers is such an awesome feeling,” Alm-LaBar said.
Green, the lead organizer for the event, said their team is highlighting the “rockstar” nominees through a themed photo competition on their Facebook page. The school with the most likes when the competition closes April 30 will receive a prize. She said the goal is to bring the most fun and community engagement into the teachers’ awards experience as possible.
“We don’t want anyone to feel like they are any less celebrated than if we were doing it in a non-COVID time,” Green said.
Nominations focus on four categories -- elementary school teacher, middle school teacher, high school teacher and inspirational teacher. The current pool of nominees will be whittled to four finalists per category, and a top finalist will be named for each during a virtual Teacher Awards ceremony on May 18.
Green said a group of 30 United Way, LEF and Love Our Schools board and advisory team members are reviewing around 50 nominations each and assigning a score based on the teacher’s described academic and personal impact, to help whittle the pool. From there, a smaller selection committee will help select the 16 finalists and top finalists, she said.
See if your teacher was nominated for the 2021 Teacher Awards:
Lafayette Parish School System
Acadiana High
- Tiffany Albers
- Britney Baylor
- Lauren Guidry
- Nikki Broussard
- Clay Courtier
- Tyler Foote
- Shauntelle Lopinto
- James Quebedeaux
- Zachary Welch
- Jill Johnson
Alice Boucher Elementary
- Ashley Menard
- Shari Tavera
Broadmoor Elementary
- Jenaye Kimbrough
- Kathy Lewis
- Joneedra Joseph
- Heather Revaira
Broussard Middle
- Brandy Broussard
- Heidi Hitter
- Velma Leonard
- Sherri Miller
- Angel Mouton
- Leslie Schexnaider
- Candice Allo
- Brett Babineaux
- Lelia Brooker
- Elizabeth Gossie
- Abigail Falgout
- Patrick Guidry
- Benjamin Koch
- Lindsey Leblanc
- Rachel Manuel
- Madeleine McAnally
- Christina Mitchell
- Chloe Moreau
- Michelle Pontiff
- Yvonne Rosado
- Andrea Schouest
- Judy Stewart
- Toni Ventroy
- Brandon Bonner
Carencro Heights Elementary
- Precious Boudreaux
- Shannon Crumlish
- Jessica David
- Gayle James
- Stephanie Labauve
- Elizabeth Poche
- Maddi St. Paul
- Sandra Stevens
- Marley Turner
- Althea Zanazzi
- Keandra Bonnee
- Susan Codina
- Karrie Felts
- Kate Garza
- Caroline Kimmel
- Sydney Miles
- Vanessa Savoy
- Iveth Belaire
- Karen Deville
- Marley Turner
Carencro High
- Brickelle Bensel
- Seth Dickerson
- Jeremy Ghawaly
- Mary Istre
- Emily Touchet
- Kimberly Green
- Stephanie Menard
- Phyllis Chiasson
- Elizabeth Ritchey
- Marshall Smith
- Pamela Sorensson
- Monika Weiss
- Amber Withers
- Michael Walz
- Ann Bonnette
Carencro Middle
- Holly Trahan
- Sarah Pippins
- Shannon Thomas
- Courtney Boutte
- Anne Craven
- Torrey Landry
- Mary Lott
Charles Burke Elementary
- Raegan Abshire
- Alicia Watts
- Taylor Arceneaux
- Jodi Benoit
- Gabrielle Rio Hernandez
- Yvette Weber
- Allison Hollier
- Terry Richard
- Lacy Johnson
- Allyson Richard
- Tiffany Breaux
David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
- Warren Clark
- Charles West
- Zeke D'Avy
- Emily Burchardt
- Austin Trahan
- Jina Babineaux
- Melanie Oliver
- Lerri Cockrell
- Laycie Fanguy
- James Houston
- Chase McDonald
- Laura Menard
- Brittany Turner
- Kacey Edgar Jackson
- Marquis Newsome
- Haley Bordelon
- Crystal Demoura
- Joseph Cunningham
- Lauren Leonpacher
- Derek Menard
- Katelyn Rice
- Logan Viator
- Fathi Derbel
- Elizabeth Cripps
- Cortney Callahan
- Sherrie Campbell
- Don Clark
- Jodi Heshmaty
- Julee Hatcher
- Dawn Edelen
- Lauren Faulk
- Maria Wilson
Ovey Comeaux High
- Clayton Castille
- Scott Geiger
- Vanessa Knott
- Lionel Blackman
- Sheri Leslie
- Lisa Ranney
- Jessica Shea
- Greg Robin
Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary
- Ming Chang
- Tamara Dupuy
- Ednamae Sahuc
- Erika Cornay
- Chelsea Thomas
- Erica Crosby
Duson Elementary
- Chad Hargrave
Edgar Martin Middle
- Erin Taylor
- Laura Dillashaw
- Dana Arceneaux
- Michelle Falgout
Ernest Gallet Elementary
- Tori Benoit
- Keisha Castille
- Keela Folsom
- Megan Guidry
- Stacy Hargrove
- Jodie Landry
- Margaret Landry
- Lacey Marcel
- Tonya Perry
- Brittney Blake
- Jackie Bob-Baker
- Arlene Mcdowell
- Krystle Meaux
- Heidi Moore
- Amanda Latiolais
- Jordan Tinney
- Brenda David
- Kira Edmond
- Monique Houston
- Rachel Waguespack
- Norma Celestine
- Katie Bertrand
Evangeline Elementary
- Blake Boutte
- April Jackson
- Logan Dupre
- Kassi Judice
- Monica Vidrine
- Paige Vincent
- Kimberly Yashar
Green T. Lindon Elementary
- Ellen Billeaud
- Lori Broussard
- Kim Conque
- Nancy Credeur
- Alicia Devillier
- Katie Elsea
- Lesley Harst
- Monica Helaire
- Tabathia Jacobs
- Tiffany Mayet
- Jeanne Ortte
- Nicole Dupuis
- Taylor Driscoll
- Wendy Dronet
- Shantelle Robicheaux
- Tasha Sonnier
- Trisha Jacokes
- Heather Romero
- Bridget Hulin
Homebound LPSS
- Courtney Ducote
- Marsha Thibideaux
J.W. Faulk Elementary
- Mary Spencer
- Catherine Hartweck
J. Wallace James Elementary
- Brandi Leathem
- Tim Kovarik
- Bridget Begnaud
- Hannah Briggs
- Leslie Briggs
- Karen Morrison
- Missy Segura
- Emily Peschier
- Laura Williams
- Courtney Hayman
- Ashley Cagle
- Becky Cade
- Marissa Miller
- Miranda Usie
- Kimberly Kidder
- Michelle Chustz
- Jamaine Bodoin
- Rose Hegger
Judice Middle
- Travis Vallier
- Sian Aberly
- Paige Alleman
- Fallon Bearb
- Sarah Dupont
- Jaaden Faber
- Sheronda Roseburr
- Monica Trahan
- Page Whalen
- Brooke Landry
- Ashley Roy
- Rachael Sonnier
- Ryan Spergeon
- Sydney Guidry
- Chinwe Asonye
- Christy Descant
- Amy Cortez
- Alexandra Hebert
- Rene Hernandez-Dore
- Jennifer Robinson
- Candice Kretzer
- Beau Trahan
- Sheronda Dangerfield
- Tiffany Foreman
- Gina Leger
- Addie Cassidy
- Andrea Moore
Katharine Drexel Elementary
- Paula Gary
- Amanda Koning
- Casey Norris
- Elizabeth Gomez
- Robin Trim
- Bree Gallo
L. Leo Judice Elementary
- Gina Ardoin
- Cindy Dupre
- Laci Mahler
- Lisa Labarraque
- Terrissia Lavergne
- Katrina Carriere
- Jenna Gisclair
- Alicia Bourgeois
- Cassie Mouton
LJ Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy
- Connie Benoit
- Lindsey Chitwood
- Tanya Clark
- Racquel David
- Amanda Galloway
- Leah Hilse
- Holli Hritz
- Annette Huval
- Melanie Theriot
- Jennifer Martin
- Dixie Hundley
- Brian Tarrant
- Jane Vidrine
- Cody Abshire
- Eva Young
- Nicole Pomier
- Madyson Lopez
- Leslie Doucet
- Sarah Arceneaux
- Jeffery Foley
- Shane Guilbeau
- Nicole Rebstock
- Jason Muller
- Rachel Theriot
- Daniel Stock
- Jolie Williamson
- Emma Faber
- Michelle Lutgring
- Starlette Guillory
- Lacey Leblanc
- Tessie LeBlanc
- Jayde Lester
- Jessica Wiltz
- Julie Lafleur
- Blake Cuvillier
- Jacob Benoit
- Phobe Boutte
- Ashley Matthieu
Lafayette High School
- Elizabeth DeWitt
- Carmon Simon
- Joel Armentor
- Mario Charest
- John Cole
- Rodolfo Espinoza
- Stacey Garbarino
- Dixie Gaspard
- Jena Harmon
- Jamie Keller
- Laurie Larpenteur
- Timothy Lemaire
- Sherri Livesay
- Melanie Lowry
- Christine McCrory
- Meghan Mire
- Brian Olivier
- Sarah Parham
- Stacy Rougeau
- Kara Rutherford
- Lindsay Smythe
- Diane Soucy
- Sam Taulli
- Laure Warner
- Michelle Wartelle-Domec
- Ignatius Barreca
- Jennifer Zaunbrecher
- Kiley Leonard
- Rebecca St. Romaine
- Corey Taylor
- Rachel Melancon
Lafayette Middle
- Camille Breaux
- Marcus Jackson
- Elisabeth Bynum
Live Oak Elementary
- Stacey Mercer
- Robbie Heath
Martial F. Billeaud Elementary
- Kimberly Poirrier
- Angela McNabb
Milton Elementary and Middle
- Jane Lemione
- Katie Ebner
- Leslie Azemar
- Molly Bolde
- Debra Breaux
- Camille Hebert
- Rashell Hultquist
- Mary Morgan
- Shannon Norse
- Heidi Pharis
- Angel Rodrigue
- Bernadette Savoy
- Mandy Smith
- Tiffany Word
- Jodi Babineaux
- Erin Kizziar
- Shauna Escott
- Emily Eaton
- Natalie Hidalgo
- Cheree Johnson
- Jade Leblanc
- Brittney Newman
- Christian Veronie
- Amy Stueben
- Robert Landry
- Annette Bodin
- Karma Lindon
- Kim Pitre
- Janice Simon
- Alanna Guillot
- Heather Desormeaux
- Kathryn McMinn
- Rena Romero
- Tara Venetis
- Jennifer Junot
- Natalie Davis
- Alysia Leblanc
Myrtle Place Elementary
- Karine Ruatta
- Kristen Delahoussaye
- Lian Cheramie
- Theadore Brode
- Christie Diesi
- Micheline Fleurant
- Toynette LeDay
- Moussa Sadou
- Ginger Boudreaux
- Odile Jean
Northside High
- Angela Borrill
- Brandon Richard
- Andrea Brew
- Cherryl Ortego
Ossun Elementary
- Jennifer Vu
- Terry Hill
Paul Breaux Middle
- Paul Conover
- Christina Cox
- Loren Klein
- Ahle Lee
- Connor Perrot
- Lamar Dixon
- Kallie Hayes
- Anne Le
- Mandy Migues
- Adrienne Tidwell
- Benoit Senet
- Brittany Petticrew
- Jenny Couvillion
- Marie Desplanque
- Emma Guillory
- James Rendell
- Stephanie Johnlouis
- Kerrie Skerrett
- Eric Leblanc
- Jake Owens
Prairie Elementary
- Jennifer Cohen
- Tiffany Daigle
- Margaret Soprano
- Missy Wallis
- Amy Campbell
- Laure Chang-Fong
- Frederique Deville
- Stephanie Dupuis
- Margaret Fontenot
- Luc Fuller
- Kirby Jambon
- Mamie Perkins
- Amy Theriot
- Sarah Turner
- Patty Arredondo
- Sylvie Goudeau
- Emily Legros
- Melanie Weber
- Fabienne Biasiolo
- Carla Granberry
Ridge Elementary
- Dione Stutes
- Katelyn Ward
- Chastity Durand
- MicheLle Domingue
- Amanda Richard
S.J. Montgomery Elementary
- Nicole Bernard
- Leasha James
Scott Middle School
- Danielle Broussard
- Cody Clostio
- Joan Howze
- Tonia LaJaunie
- Ashlee White
- Nicolas Gallimore
Southside High School
- Zachary Bertrand
- Hali Veillon
- Andre Boudreaux
- Sam Hudi
- Eldes Broussard
- Cade Candella
- Christina Gary
- Lindsey Heatherly
- Billy Hochkeppel
- Tyler Marks
- Jennifer Morrow
- Tiffany Poirrier
- Sara Richard
- Kayla Ruiz
- Stacy Thibodeaux
- Nayomi Vidrine
- Michelle White
Westside Elementary
- Wendy Patro
- Brittany Semien
- Kelli Clement
- Jaycee Picquet
- Tiffany Caudill
- Chantell Jenkins
- Karen Leblanc
- Olivia Ross
- Ryan Hanks
Woodvale Elementary
- Jennifer Bellot
- Chaley Boatmon
- Ali Cortese
- Lauren Cummins
- Megan Engro
- Jennifer Fadaol
- Enola Farmer
- Jackie Quoyeser
- Lisa Richard
- Katie Rogers
- Brittany Williams
- Heidi Zerangue
- Karen Angelle
- Lauren Hebert
- Carol Gillespie
- Debbie Green
- Danielle Ledford
- Morgan Mercado
- Sonia Schnaars
- Taylor Wallace
- Heidi Leblanc
- Tori Fontenot
- Tara Yergeau
Youngsville Middle
- Erin Dowd
- Teri Davis
- Nell Thurlow
- Karen Quami
- Katherine D’Aquin
- Christopher Mahler
- Marlo Wright
- Alicia Corley
- Michael Karnath
- Ouida Bailey
- Melaine Barbier
- Craig Biddy
- Samantha Burnham
- Katie Corville
- Jennifer Dore
- V. Bruce Dupre
- Tiffany English
- Stacie Gremillion
- Amanda Guillory
- Nancy Hebert
- Nicole Hebert
- Emma Jacobs
- Andrew Johnson
- Alicia Lasalle
- Kimberley LeBreton
- Shelly McGuire
- Erin Ortego
- Terri Roebuck
- Anita Romero
- Jessica Thibodeaux
- Chrisanda Touchet
- Kelsie Vigueira
- Naomie Vlahogeorge
- Mindy Wallace
- Amy Williams
- Gabby Lee
- Dalyn Nelson
W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center
- Benjamin Godwin
Private and Charter Schools
Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy
- Misty Kelso
- Elizabeth Chiasson
- Sadie LaPoint
- Lori Vincent
Ascension Episcopal
- Allison Fuselier
- Byron Daigle
- Kaedron Hall
- Courtney Robert
- Shannon Poynot
- Leigh Barry
- Jill Beaullieu
- Amy Billeaudeaux
- Stephanie Collins
- Kelly Dees
- Heather Gros
- Neekee McDonald
- Brooke Hotard
- Joshua McClymont
- Anna Napier
- Sue Pottle
- Karissa Sorrell
- Mona Sphar
- Kim St. Germain
- Kimberly Summerhays
- Nicole Small-Stutes
- Allyson Womack
- Stacey Patin
- Rosalind Alexander
- Lonny Landry
Carencro Catholic School
- Alexandra Clause
- Maribeth Del Olmo
- Ashley Guidry
- Jill Myers
- Nadine Theriot
- Leah Fusilier
- Katie Guidry
Cathedral Carmel School
- Mary Favaloro
- Tammy Barras
- Shana Chappuis
- Tommy DeBlieux
- Julie Evans
- Margaret Furman
- Courtney Greer
- Nicole Helo
- Olivia Lerille
- Myra Malagarie
- Paul Millett
- Kathryn Montgomery
- Hallea Ryan
- Allison Sims
- Paula Thompson
- Meghan Trahan
- Trudie Wolking
Episcopal School of Acadiana
- Julie Miller
- Dani Oldfield
Fisher’s Early Childhood Development Center
- Nicole Falcon
John Paul the Great Academy
- Briley Higginbotham
- Craig Baker
- Ryan Gray
- Chassidy Menard
- Therese Seghers
Lafayette Christian Academy
- Bianca Anderson
- Melissa Doucet
- Tanisha Everett
- Norma Fernell
- Charnell Jones
- Daneka Lasater
- Angel Parker
- Jacqueline Thibodeaux
- Janet Babineaux
- Nikia Broussard
- Beth Chambers
- Jim Chambers
- Jolita Dural
- Layla Fontenot
- Lyndsy Huval
- Christina Marks
- Amy Ruddock
Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
- Taylor Williams
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School
- Marie Doucet
- Leslie Bienvenu
- Gina Boudreaux
- Simonne Broussard
- Blaine Castille
- Jennifer Couvillion
- Rachel Ducharme
- Mary-Carolyn Duffy
- Debbie Guidroz
- Melissa Guilbeau
- Heather Hamilton
- Joni Hamilton
- Sherry Lasley
- Kimberly Russo
- Jolynn Sloane
- Beth Viator
- Kristi Graham
- Chris Parker
REACH Institute
- Johanna Pham
St. Thomas More Catholic High School
- Benny Littell
- Jill Ardoin
- Megan Broussard
- Jeffery Cormier
- Jacquie Lerille
- Shannon Phillips
- Jacob Rodrigue
- Damian Smith
- Samantha Stelly
- Doug Taylor
- Daniel Terrebonne
- David Thompson
- Cathy Walz
St. Cecilia Catholic School
- Staci-Jo Bellefleur
St. Genevieve School
- Amy deBoisblanc
- Emmy Broussard
- Teren Dupuis
- Kimberly English
- Rebecca Marceaux
- Charlotte McBride
- Shannon Robertson
- Michelle Wilson
St. Mary’s Early Learning Center
- Julie Brunet
St. Pius Elementary School
- Frances Attenhofer
- Francine Evams
- Lindsey Falgout
- Natalie Guidry
- Alesha Perkins
- Debra Smith
- Kristen Wagnon
- Erin Wooten
Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School
- Naomi Carrier
- Angie Schaub
- Emily Hebert
- Amy Guidry
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School
- Lacie Barilleaux
- Katherine Bordelon
- Natalie Chustz
- Nicole Copeland
- Allyson Domangue
- Leslie Gossen
- Mary Greer
- Corissa Guidry
- Lindsey Leger
- Kevin Magee
- Christine McCleary
- Hali Scanlan
- Courtney Taylor
- Hilary Wynn
Teurlings Catholic High School
- Terry Hebert
- Amie Adams
- Nicole Blazek
- Elizabeth Boyd
- Maria Pilar Burson
- Anne Champagne
- Dona Dugas
- Danielle Farris
- Heather Fasnacht
- Olivia Laborde
- Samantha LaMaison
- Dayton Landry
- Kristina Lavergne
- Joy LeBlanc
- Carrieanne Ledet
- Mallory Manuel
- Vivica Marino
- Kent Masson
- Lauren McBride
- Robert Richard
- Bradley Taylor
- Holly Tracy
- Bartholomew Vitte
- Craig Wall