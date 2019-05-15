A 7-year-old child was left sleeping on a Lafayette school bus Wednesday and the responsible bus driver is on leave pending investigation, the school system says.
Larry Alexander, career and technical education director for the Lafayette Parish School System, said the child was left alone on a parked bus at the Big Easy Casino in Broussard off Smede Highway.
The bus driver parks their bus at the truck stop casino during the day and had already left in their personal vehicle when the child woke up and was discovered, he said.
The child was alone for approximately 30 minutes and was found after wandering into the parking lot for help, Alexander said.
The Broussard Police Department picked up the child and brought the 7-year-old to school around 8:30 a.m., he said.
The bus driver has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation. Police are in the process of pulling surveillance video from the truck stop to assist in the investigation, the school system said in a statement.