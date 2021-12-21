University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson won’t miss 2021 or the COVID-19 pandemic that plagued his nine member institutions for the calendar year.

The system includes McNeese State, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Nicholls State, University of New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana University, Northwestern State, Grambling State, Louisiana Tech and ULM.

“We fought COVID all year,” he said of the campuses, and keeping a sense of a “new normal” during a pandemic, where circumstances are ever changing, has been a challenge. Still, he said, there were bright spots and learning opportunities over the past 12 months.

“The faculties showed resilience, creativity and leadership,” he said. “Things were not perfect, but the situation was so dynamic, so hard to define, that I don’t know what perfect is.

“We saw the results of the effects (of COVID-19) on all of our campuses, and they were better than predicted. Part of the partial success rested in using the vaccines that emerged as well as the expanding body of knowledge that developed about the virus.”

The delta variant was highly infectious, he said, and the emerging omicron variant, which spread near the end of the fall semester, will likely still await students, faculty and staff when they return to campus in January.

“We have no delusions that it will be gone,” he said, but campuses have been steadfast in following the science and protecting themselves by using vaccines, masks and social distancing to limit the health harms.

“We had a mask mandate all semester — students, faculty and staff,” he said. Masks are not 100 percent effective, but used with distancing and the vaccines, they present the best combination possible for a defense.

“If you line up enough Swiss cheese, eventually you can’t see the holes,” he said. Students were largely cooperative with restrictions and protocols and leadership was steadfast in applying them. The approach, he said, was, “This is where we are, this is the situation and this is why we need to to do this to go through the semester.”

On a bright note, the institutions continued to offer courses on a variety of platforms and dedicated students demonstrated academic progress.

“Systemically, we brought education to where the student is,” using digital and hybrid course delivery to make sure students could progress with their studies in safety, he said. Faculty members across the system reached out to one another to share best practices for instruction and to discuss student needs and stresses and how to respond to them. All of that, he said, showed the power of creative, dedicated educators.

At UL Lafayette, some $160 million in National Institutes of Health money helped campus research, including efforts to develop the Pfizer vaccine.

UL Lafayette also moved closer to eventual construction of a new nursing and allied health building on campus. In March, the LHC Group unveiled its donation of $20 million over 10 years, money that will help build a new building to house the program, fund scholarships and increase enrollment and graduation rates. The company has 30,000 employees who deliver health care in a variety of settings, including home health, hospice and facilities in 35 states. But it needs more nurses.

Nursing is one profession in demand in Louisiana and across the nation; teaching is another. UL Lafayette unveiled several initiatives in December that included the planned creation of a new lab school on campus to bolster the College of Education’s many teacher education programs.

“We’re excited about the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Teacher education is essential to the quality of life and quality of communities,” Henderson said. “We produce great teachers, but there is a decreasing number of education students. We have to find ways to make the teaching field more attractive.”

The lab school will accommodate teacher education and research and boost teacher professionalism in an innovative setting. UL Lafayette plans suggest such a school – the first on campus since the 1970s — might cost as much as $35 million or less if an existing building on campus can be modified. Right now, funding is not guaranteed but the project has been placed on UL Lafayette’s list of capital improvement priorities.

Henderson said he is nearing five years as UL System president, and said in looking back, the system is not a “loose confederation of nine distinctive institutions” but a system with collective outcomes. He said the system has played an important role in such programs as Compete Louisiana, which promotes college degree completion at an accelerating rate.

“The notion of ‘system-ness’ has taken root,” he said. “That bodes well for the nine universities, collectively and institutionally.”

Despite COVID and the ravages of storms, “We have become fleet of foot, very agile.”

“We have to be cognizant that our people are tired” — COVID has had an effect, even on the healthy — but that they “show resilience.”

“There is nothing we cannot overcome if the mission is compelling,” he said.