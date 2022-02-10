Supporters for expansion of Holy Family Catholic School marked new progress Friday, with Bishop Douglas Deshotel blessing the recently launched construction there, and a new funding benchmark was reached.
Blaise Zuschlag, who has worked on the de facto steering committee for the project, said about $4.1 million has been raised for additions and improvements for the school, located in the Lafayette’s historic Fightingville neighborhood. Cost of the project has risen to more than $6 million because of inflation-affected prices for construction materials. Organizers hope to complete fund raising by the end of 2022.
Erstwhile backers for the project include Richard Zuschlag, founder of Acadian Cos., and his family.
Blaise Zuschlag, Zuschlag’s son, said the project has been continuing for about four years with planning, development, fund raising and construction under the leadership of Rogers Griffin, who has been principal at Holy Family for 23 years. Zuschlag said people affiliated with Acadian Cos. have done much of the strategic planning and supporters have been especially focused on gathering insights from school parents, alumni and supporters.
He said parents were asked about important facets of improving the school facilities, but their stated top priority was their children’s spiritual development.
Holy Family began operating in 1903 on its current site; its physical footprint has not grown since the start. Construction is for eight new classrooms to serve grades 5-8 and a new gymnasium. A building that used to house nuns has been transformed into a working library.
The campus has added about 3.5 acres of adjoining property. The school intends to grow enrollment from about 250 students to about 400, Griffin said.
Work on the classrooms started about a month ago; work started this week on the base for the gym.
“We still have a way to go,” Griffin said. “We need community support.”
He said the school will add facilities for children 2 and 3 years old and will add two sections of kindergarten students. He said early enrollment for kindergarten has been brisk; a waiting list has developed.
Holy Family has sought state funding for pre-schoolers and Griffin expects to get it.
Holy Family was staffed by teachers from the Sisters of the Holy Family, who continue to work in support roles at the school. It serves students in grades K-8.
The school is designated as a “highly underserved poverty school,” 98% of whom receive state scholarship money. Non-scholarship students pay $4,200 a year.
About 92% qualify for free or reduced cost lunches, and student achievement exceeds national rankings, according to the Diocese of Lafayette.
Blaise Zuschlag said the school is best described as an “economically challenged, private Catholic school.” The elder Zuschlag, who spoke passionately about Holy Family during a September school meeting, has taken a huge interest in the campaign’s success, his son said.
“We all have,” he added. “We feel more compelled about this school than others, even those we have supported in the past.
“Parents at Holy Family work two or three jobs sometimes to support their children. We want this project to happen.
“Every child deserves a good education, wrapped in faith and love. Education will be a big key to their success, if we can solve this. We want this project to happen.”
“Holy Family School is a Catholic elementary school that serves predominantly African American children,” Deshotel said in an issued statement. “It is located on North St. John Street in an economically challenged part of the city of Lafayette.
“The school successfully passes on Catholic values to prepare students for the future and to help them overcome many challenges. They are taught their dignity as children of God, the values of discipline and hard work, to strive for academic excellence and the sacredness of human life. Children graduate and go one to high school and college.
“Thanks to the generosity of the community and donations from local businesses who want to invest in improving the Lafayette community, a new gymnasium and added classrooms will soon be added to the school. This will enable the school to serve more students and be a part of the current movement to improve North Lafayette.
“Anyone wishing to be part of this good work can donate whatever they can to Holy Family School,” he said.
Blaise Zuschlag said that large donations have been collected, but there will be a continued emphasis on smaller donations from others connected to the school and diocese.
Donate online at https://diolaf.org/holyfamily.
Text your donation to HOLYFAMILY at 50155.
Mail a check made out to Holy Family School to 1408 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501.