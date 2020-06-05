The Lafayette Public Library’s Go Go Biblio Bookmobile is bringing imagination and adventure to children’s summers with a slate of scheduled stops at area schools this summer, part of an effort to make books accessible and bolster students’ reading ability after months away from the classroom.
The mobile library will make stops at six Lafayette public schools — Alice Boucher Elementary, Carencro Heights Elementary, Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary, Judice Middle, J.W. Faulk Elementary and Lafayette High — on a three-week schedule through July and possibly into early August.
Catherine Guillory, the Lafayette Parish School System’s elementary ELA and library science specialist, said the district selected the school sites based on student need.
Administrators reviewed surveys on internet and computer access in the home and access to academic materials and selected sites they felt could make the most impact, especially since many school libraries are fully closed or offering limited summer services because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal is to remove barriers to access by placing books within easier reach. Not all families may be able to drive to the nearest library branch, but many children and their parents can safely walk a few blocks from home to check out books, she said.
“The kids who read are the kids who excel the quickest. If we don’t provide equal access, we are holding students back by a construct that we’ve created. If we can give all the kids the same access, we give all the kids the same opportunity. Every child should have the same opportunity,” Guillory said.
The bookmobile’s full selection is available at stops, but guests will begin by browsing a limited selection on stand-alone carts stationed apart outside the bus to promote distancing between patrons, Lafayette Public Library Outreach Director Amy Wander said.
Only library staff will be allowed on the bus and they can pull additional titles, DVDs or audiobooks from the bus for patrons. The display also has hand sanitizer available and staff members are wearing masks for staff and patron safety, she said.
Students may use their student ID cards to check out books and each checkout will be for one month.
The bookmobile was closed during the majority of the parish’s COVID-19 pandemic response and reopening has been both a relief for the staff and families using the services. Many families, at both bookmobile outings and visits to library branches, have expressed concerns about their children falling behind in school after extended school closures, Wander said.
“I think everyone’s nervous about getting back in the fall with not just the summer slide in effect but the additional time frame where students may not have been reading or able to do all of their learning they’d normally do in school. We’re just trying to help out with the bookmobile,” she said.
Reading is important because reading and language comprehension are the building blocks for learning. Whether you’re studying math, science or social studies, you need good reading skills to accomplish your learning goals and master the subject, Wander said.
“What doesn’t reading do? That’s a shorter list than what it does do. It’s a way for kids to explore their thinking, to explore the world, to get to know other cultures, other places, history. It’s a way for them to explore their experiences and feelings,” Guillory said.
Shanita Cross and her 7-year-old daughter Keianna browsed options at the bookmobile Thursday morning, debating the difficulty level of different books and their associated Accelerated Reader point totals. Keianna is a rising second grader at Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary.
Cross said she’s been fortunate to stay home with her children during the pandemic, and their family is equipped with a computer and internet to complete schoolwork. Even so, it’s been difficult to keep them on task and maintain a structured schedule while working from home for weeks on end, she said.
The mother said she’s thankful for the bookmobile because it’s convenient and allows Keianna to diversify her reading materials and continue exploring new concepts by reading books from outside their home. Cross said they’re already looking ahead to the new school year and she wants her 7-year-old to be prepared.
“I think being able to pick different books like fiction and nonfiction lets them not just know how to read, but how to comprehend and gives them the skills to differentiate information and compare and contrast,” Cross said.
Outside the academic benefits, reading can also serve as an escape and a much needed reprieve during tumultuous and high-stress times, Wander said.
“Reading is a nice refresher for your brain and can take you away from what’s going on in your world and your life right now. It can be a little escape for you. And that’s for kids or adults,” the library outreach director said.
“I think people need that refreshing moment. It’s like a nice hot bath. It lets you take a breath and not have to think about all the worries we have every day and jump into someone else’s world.”
Here’s the schedule for the Go Go Biblio Bookmobile’s stops at LPSS schools:
Alice Boucher Elementary
- June 1, June 22, July 13, Aug. 3 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Carencro Heights Elementary
- June 1, June 22, July 13, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary
- June 4, June 25, July 16, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Judice Middle
- June 2, June 23, July 14, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
J.W. Faulk Elementary
- June 3, June 24, July 15, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Lafayette High
- June 2, June 23, July 14, Aug. 4 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.