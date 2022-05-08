The final count of University of Louisiana at Lafayette spring graduates will be revealed this week, when final examinations are completed and grades totaled. Plans are set for graduation this week, which will take place over two days in and around the Cajundome beginning Friday morning.
UL awarded 1,892 diplomas at the spring 2021 graduation.
South Louisiana Community College will host graduation at the Cajundome at 10 a.m. Thursday, with more than 500 students graduating with associate’s degrees, technical diplomas or certificates of technical studies.
“SLCC’s faculty, staff, and administration are very proud of each of one of our graduates,” SLCC spokesperson Anne Falgout said. “They have faced unprecedented challenges to reach this moment and we don’t take their commitment lightly. We look forward to celebrating their academic achievement on May 12 with their family, friends and the South Louisiana community.”
Commencement will be emceed by SLCC Foundation Vice President Gregory Daigle, partner and financial adviser of Pinnacle Group, and graduates will be addressed by Mandi Mitchell, the new president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. The student speaker is Mary Malbreaux.
At UL, the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences will host its first graduation events at the Cajundome at 9 a.m. Friday. The College of Education will graduate students at the Cajundome Convention Center with the same 9 a.m. start.
B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration will host its graduation at the Cajundome at 12:30 p.m. Friday, with the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions scheduled to host graduation at the same time at the Cajundome Convention Center.
The Graduate School graduation will be at 4 p.m. Friday at the Cajundome.
On Saturday, scheduled graduations are:
- College of Engineering, 9 a.m. at the Cajundome
- College of the Arts, 9 a.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center
- College of Liberal Arts, 12:30 p.m. at the Cajundome
- University College, 12:30 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center.
UL student photos were populating UL's website in recent weeks, with soon-to-be graduates reflecting on what they have achieved and learned.
“Growing up, my dad always repeated to me ‘even if the world tried taking everything from you, it could not take away your education,’" said McKenzie Daugereau, of Breaux Bridge. She’s earned a bachelor’s degree in management. “He inspired me to gain knowledge and to value the opportunities that were in front of me.”
Damesha Humphrey, of Rayne, who has earned a master’s degree in business administration, said, “Invest in yourself, and never stop learning! You have the time if you make the time. Learn while you clean or cook. Learn in the car, on break, during lunch — there is always an opportunity!”