 The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will honor Spring 2021 graduates during Commencement ceremonies that will be held over two days at the Cajundome and the Cajundome Convention Center. Individual ceremonies for six academic colleges will be held on Friday, May 14; ceremonies for two academic colleges and the Graduate School will be held the next day.

 University of Louisiana at Lafayette

The University of Louisiana Lafayette will host its spring 2021 graduation ceremonies at the Cajundome and Convention Center following the loosening of coronavirus restrictions by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday, officials announced Friday.

The ceremonies, originally planned to be held outdoors at Cajun Field and M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park, will take place on May 14 and 15.

Tickets will not longer be required, though seating for graduates and their guests will be spread out to ensure social distancing. All graduates and guests must wear a mask, according to the university’s statement.

For those who may not want to attend in person, a livestream of the commencement ceremonies will be played on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Facebook page and the Cajundome's website.

Here’s the schedule and locations for each college’s ceremonies:

Friday, May 14

Cajundome

8 a.m. – College of Engineering

1 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts

6 p.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Cajundome Convention Center

8 a.m. – College of the Arts

1 p.m. – College of Education

6 p.m. – College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Saturday, May 15

Cajundome

8 a.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

6 p.m. – Graduate School

Cajundome Convention Center

8 a.m. – University College

