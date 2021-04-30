The University of Louisiana Lafayette will host its spring 2021 graduation ceremonies at the Cajundome and Convention Center following the loosening of coronavirus restrictions by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday, officials announced Friday.
The ceremonies, originally planned to be held outdoors at Cajun Field and M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park, will take place on May 14 and 15.
Tickets will not longer be required, though seating for graduates and their guests will be spread out to ensure social distancing. All graduates and guests must wear a mask, according to the university’s statement.
For those who may not want to attend in person, a livestream of the commencement ceremonies will be played on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Facebook page and the Cajundome's website.
Here’s the schedule and locations for each college’s ceremonies:
Friday, May 14
Cajundome
8 a.m. – College of Engineering
1 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts
6 p.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
Cajundome Convention Center
8 a.m. – College of the Arts
1 p.m. – College of Education
6 p.m. – College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions
Saturday, May 15
Cajundome
8 a.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration
6 p.m. – Graduate School
Cajundome Convention Center
8 a.m. – University College