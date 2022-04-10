The fixed, life-sized image of former State Sen. Edgar G. “Sonny” Mouton, D-Lafayette, captured in clay and bronze, now stands sentry over what he helped build on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.
The sculpture is the creation of Patrick Miller, an Australian artist of wide note who works in Ponchatoula. It was unveiled Sunday afternoon by Mouton’s four daughters — Cheryl, Patti, Kathy and Mary — under blue skies before some 75 people who gathered in front of the Cajundome and across from Cajun Field, both structures for which Mouton, a 14-year legislator, set the financing into motion. Mouton’s widow, Patsy, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage, was seated nearby as were numerous family members, including grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Much of the area on the north side of the UL Lafayette campus was named for Mouton following his death at 86 in 2016. The sculpture completes the Edgar G. “Sonny” Mouton Sports and Entertainment Plaza, designated by legislation from State Sen. Page Cortez, who was among the speakers during a 45-minute ceremony.
Mouton, who was descended from the city’s founder, Jean Mouton, was 1947 valedictorian at Cathedral High and earned his bachelor’s and law degrees at Tulane in 1953 before establishing and practicing in the firm of Mouton and Roy. Mouton relished politics, his daughters Cheryl Trumps and Patti Judice said, and never said a derogatory word about the city his descendant helped establish.
Mouton served in numerous positions of importance in the Legislature and was honored as the top legislator and top orator numerous times. Following an unsuccessful bid for governor, Mouton served in the administrations of Govs. David Treen and Edwin W. Edwards.
“He was a humble, kind and selfless man with a great political mind,” said daughter Cheryl, “who lived and breathed government. He believed in the great state of Louisiana.”
While the plaza is dedicated on state grounds, all costs of the sculpture and plaza were funded privately, his family members said.
Cortez said Mouton lent him sage advice when the younger man made his first run for office in 2007.
“Don’t ever forget where you came from” and “the elderly and the young have no one else to stick up for them,” Mouton advised the younger man.
State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, recalled from his childhood years that Mouton extended himself to Black neighborhoods as well as White. “He was not just a senator for just one part of the district.” Boudreaux said he has tried to follow Mouton’s example.
UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie joked that Mouton’s diminutive size — Mouton’s life-size sculpture stands but 5-foot-6 — earned purchasers a 20% discount. But he said the former lawmaker and community leader “cast a long shadow” for influence. Mouton had “charm and humor” and used both to good advantage, Savoie said, describing him as a master of the legislative process.
Savoie said when Mouton sought funding for Cajun Field, state money was scarce. So he secured enough for excavation, because he knew if the state dug a big hole, the state would have to something to address it. Savoie said it was the “First, you did a big hole” strategy.
Mouton’s daughter Cheryl noted a bit of melancholy in the ceremony but said in sadness, her father would remind her to close her eyes and imagine she was at the beach. She recounted working with the sculptor and traveling to see his work. He urged her to look the statue — it depicts Mouton in a suit and tie, left hand in his pocket, right hand open and extended by his side — in the eyes and tell her if it looked like her father.
She told the sculptor it was such a good likeness, “I’m waiting for him to hug me.”