Come August, students at L.J. Alleman Middle School could be moving from portable classroom buildings into a brand-new wing addition.
L.J. Alleman administrators, Lafayette Parish School System leaders, school board members and district staff celebrated the ceremonial groundbreaking of the wing addition Wednesday. The new building will replace 26 portable classrooms in 13 buildings on the campus off Roselawn Boulevard. Construction on the project officially began in September.
The single-story building will be 36,600 square feet and include 26 classrooms. The building will have four entrances and exits, include four restrooms for students and a unisex bathroom for teachers. Five of the classrooms will be designated science labs and the others will be standard classroom space, Architects Beazley Moliere project manager Tommy Hughes said.
There won’t be any administrative or planning spaces in the new building; it’s strictly instructional space, he said. The interior will feature LED lighting and a Forbo Flooring Systems quiet floor, which will soften noise in the hallways and classrooms to create a nice environment for learning, Hughes said.
The project manager said the building’s slab is complete and builders have constructed about one-third of the building’s 10-foot high walls. Once completed they’ll turn to bricking the outside of the building and fleshing out the inside. The new building will be tied to existing structures will walkway canopies to shield students from the elements, Hughes said.
Contractors estimate the project will be completed in August, he said.
The wing addition is part of a larger district effort to reduce the number of portable buildings at Lafayette Parish schools.
Other schools receiving wing additions include Acadian Middle, Broadmoor Elementary, Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary, Edgar Martin Middle, Evangeline Elementary, Katharine Drexel Elementary, Ridge Elementary and Woodvale Elementary.
L.J. Alleman principal Eric Luquette said administrators are currently planning to group sixth and seventh grade classes in the new building. They’re aiming to keep grade levels together for ease of travel during the day and to build a good working setup for the teachers, he said.
“Educating our children is so crucial at this level. We want to be able to provide them as much opportunity as we can to learn,” he said.
The 26 portable classrooms on campus make it difficult to maximize time in the classroom, he said. Like at other schools with portable buildings, working around the weather has been a struggle. Students have to wait to change classes until bad weather passes, cutting into instructional time in other periods and disrupting the flow of the day, Luquette said.
Jennifer Gardner, chief administrative officer for the school system, served as principal at L.J. Alleman for four years before stepping into her central office position. She said the weather struggles made it difficult for the school to operate as a true one-to-one campus with Chromebooks because students couldn’t travel with the laptops during rainy days out of fear they would be damaged.
With the weather, it was also difficult to keep the portable buildings clean. Students track a significant amount of dirt and mud into the buildings and it adds to the maintenance staff’s workloads, Gardner said.
The ease of access when you’re working within a single permanent structure as opposed to numerous portable buildings can’t be overstated, she said.
“It allows the teachers to cooperate more easily, it allows you to group by departments more easily, grade levels more easily so your day is just flowing and not as chock-a-block,” Gardner said.
The addition is also a vote of confidence for the magnet academy’s work. L.J. Alleman is home to the district’s Fine Arts Magnet Academy for middle school students, with focus areas in band, strings, dance, theater, chorus, piano, art and percussion.
Of the school’s 1,065 students, about 650 to 700 are magnet academy students, Luquette said.
“Where else can you get this incredible opportunity to receive this instruction? … It’s a great balance of the academic side and exposing them to something they might not ever have been exposed to,” Gardner said.