The Lafayette Parish School System will reopen registration for the Lafayette Online Academy from Aug. 19-25, according to messages sent to parents Tuesday.
The announcement came after LPSS announced an update to its back-to-school plan: Elementary-age students will be in classrooms receiving face-to-face instruction every weekday beginning Sept. 21.
The decision to send first- through fifth-grade students to school five days a week is a reversal from the school system's plan released in July, which was to use a hybrid learning model with students split into A and B groups, spending two to three days in face-to-face classes with the rest of the time spent learning at home virtually.
Lafayette Superintendent Irma Trosclair said the change was made possible by declining COVID-19 case numbers and expected reduced class sizes spurred by robust Lafayette Online Academy enrollment.
The online program launched four years ago and last year the program served about 200 students in grades K-12 and with roughly 40 students graduating.
Jennifer Gardner, chief administrative officer, said 8,100 students were enrolled in the Lafayette Online Academy as of Tuesday, including roughly 30% of the district’s elementary students.
The back-to-school change, announced on an early morning radio interview, prompted responses from parents on social media, many of whom were upset because they opted out of the online academy based on the hybrid schedule.
Many Lafayette parents expressed frustration with the process and said they felt boxed in by limited options when the district asks parents to commit their children to the Lafayette Online Academy by the original Aug. 3 deadline. There were many personal posts and comments in parent Facebook groups complaining they felt like they were losing opportunities to decide what was best for their children.
The school system did not respond to queries regarding the reopening of registration at the online academy.
The Lafayette Online Academy is a self-guided, online learning alternative for K-12 students who do not want to attend in-person classes this fall because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The curriculum is completed through the Edgenuity learning platform and students watch pre-recorded lessons and then complete virtual assignments, quizzes and tests.