Organizers for the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series, initiated in July to teach about Cajun and Creole music as well as to entertain, have fleshed out their monthly schedule for the remainder of 2022.
Barry Ancelet, folkorist and professor emeritus at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and founder of the annual autumn Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, which is now almost a half-century old, said the monthly legacy series will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Feed & Seed, 106 N. Grant St., Lafayette. Admission is free.
The series launched July 7 with Christine Balfa, Steve Riley and David Greeley exploring “The Legacy of Dewy Balfa.” Thursday’s show is is about “The Legacy of Clifton Chenier.” Corey Ledet will perform, Ancelet said.
“An interesting point behind the series is that the current generation of Cajun and Creole musicians were influenced by those people” whose legacies they will present, Anecelet said. “That’s one of the reasons this generation is still producing music that is rich and beautiful.”
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles’ roots date back to 1974. The festival, usually presented in October, moved to Girard Park in 1976 and remained an annual fall event until COVID-19 forced the festival to forgo live, in-person music for two years. This year, the festival played a spring event at Girard Park and organizers plan to renew its traditional fall schedule in October.
Ancelet described the legacy events as “part workshop and discussion, historic recordings and contemporary recordings."
Remaining legacy events in 2022 include:
The Legacy of Clifton Chenier
7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Free admission.
The Legacy of Joe Falcon
7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1
Free admission
The Legacy of Amédé Ardoin
7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6
Free admission
The Legacy of DL Menard
7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3
Free admission
The Legacy of Iry Lejeune
7-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1
Free admission
All events are at the Feed & Seed, 106 N. Grant St, Lafayette, LA 70501