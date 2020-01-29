Sixteen Lafayette educators were honored Wednesday night at the 22nd annual Lafayette Education Foundation Teacher Awards.
The 16 finalists were selected from a pool of 1,085 nominees put forward by current and former students, parents and fellow educators whom the teachers have inspired. The teachers are all active pre-K through 12th grade educators at area parochial, private, public or charter schools.
In December, four finalists were named in each category: elementary, middle school, high school and inspirational teacher. A winner was named in each category during a ceremony at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on Wednesday night.
Here are the 2020 finalists for the Lafayette Education Foundation Teacher Awards:
Elementary: Alyshia Boagni, Evangeline Elementary; Sara Cook, Prairie Elementary; Ellen LeJeune, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School; Casey Norris, Katharine Drexel Elementary
Middle School: Paul Conover, Paul Breaux Middle; Juanita Hall, Carencro Middle; Jason Muller, L.J. Alleman Middle; Leah Williams, Youngsville Middle
High School: Lauren Bourgeois, Acadiana High; Brandi Clay, Northside High; Karla Landry, Comeaux High; Zachary Welch, Acadiana High
Inspirational: Tommy DeBlieux, Cathedral-Carmel School; Julia Lopez, Charles Burke Elementary; Brian Watkins, St. Thomas More Catholic School; Leola Woods, Milton Elementary
Check The Acadiana Advocate’s website at https://www.theadvocate.com/acadiana and Friday’s newspaper for the winners’ names and more from the celebration.