The Lafayette Parish Association of Educators on Thursday voiced its members’ opposition to changes in the Lafayette Parish back-to-school plan, pushing back against a recent announcement that elementary students will return to in-person classes full time.

The Lafayette Parish School System announced the decision to send pre-K through fifth-grade students back to in-person classes five days a week Tuesday.

First through fifth grade students will begin classes Sept. 8 on a hybrid schedule to become familiar with safety procedures before shifting to full in-person attendance Sept. 14. Pre-K and kindergarten students will begin full-time on Sept. 21.

The decision was a reversal from the school system's plan released in July, which was to use a hybrid learning model with students split into A and B groups, spending two to three days in face-to-face classes with the rest of the time spent learning at home virtually. Despite the changes to elementary attendance, middle and high school students will remain on the hybrid schedule for the foreseeable future.

LPAE President Julia Reed said the Tuesday change was a shock to administrators and teachers represented by the organization, who felt the shift was “dropped on them” without input. LPAE represents roughly 1,000 educators in Lafayette public schools, about one-fourth of the district’s workforce.

The professional association and the school system have had a positive working relationship, but educators still have a limited voice in the process, and they felt the Tuesday announcement was premature, she said.

"We want as educators to row our boat in the same direction as the school system, but we cannot do so unless we know where we are going," Reed said.

“They are not our enemy. We want to work together with them. They are trying to fix things and we want to work with them, but we can’t do that if we aren’t kept in the loop,” she said.

Recent data suggests new COVID-19 case numbers in Acadiana are declining after a July 13 peak, when nearly 600 cases were reported in one day for the Louisiana Department of Health’s seven-parish Region 4, but daily case numbers remain higher than before the region’s summer COVID-19 spike began in June.

The positivity rate, or the number of positive cases compared to tests, was also down in Lafayette Parish, declining from 10.7% between July 30 and Aug. 5 to 8% between Aug. 6 and Aug. 12, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Even with progress, the parish and region still remain hot spots, reporting more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks, Reed said. There’s also concern the positive progress could be hindered by the recent reopening of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, student return to area private schools and the upcoming Labor Day holiday, which falls one day before LPSS’s slated return.

Reed said the district has stated repeatedly it consults with the Louisiana Department of Health and other medical professionals in its decision making, but the district’s method for analyzing the data and making decisions hasn’t been made clear.

“None of that information, none of what’s discussed in those meetings has been disclosed to the public or educators,” Reed said.

Jennifer Gardner, LPSS chief administrative officer, said the school system considered multiple relevant data points from health care officials after the district delayed their return to Sept. 8, but declined to elaborate on their decision making philosophy.

Dr. Tina Stefanski, Louisiana Office of Public Health Region 4 medical director, said there are not set thresholds area COVID-19 cases or area hospital capacity must reach before schools can reopen. She and other health officials are providing the school system with an assessment of the big picture using data and the final decision is their call, she said.

At the very least, the teachers’ organization said at the press conference, they want all students in the parish to return to school on a hybrid schedule to reduce class sizes and risk of spreading the novel coronavirus. The association has pushed for a fully virtual start in the past.

Lafayette Superintendent Irma Trosclair said the change to full-time in-person classes was made possible by declining COVID-19 case numbers and expected reduced class sizes spurred by robust Lafayette Online Academy enrollment. Gardner said 8,100 students were enrolled in the Lafayette Online Academy as of Tuesday, including roughly 30% of the district’s elementary students.

That number could shift. On Wednesday, the school system reopened Lafayette Online Academy registration to kindergarten through fifth-grade students to allow parents to adjust their plans after the district’s reopening changes.

"This was our original plan," Trosclair said Tuesday. "Our priority was to get the young students in front of their teachers as often as possible...But as cases began to rise in the Lafayette area, we became concerned that was not the best way to start."

Under the state’s Phase 2 reopening guidelines, schools are limited to 25 people in a classroom, including adults. Trosclair said K-2 classrooms have an average student-to-teacher ratio of 20:1. School officials were confident class sizes would be well below those numbers with student exodus to the Online Academy, putting the classes firmly within health officials’ guidelines, Trosclair said.

In fifth grade, the average student-to-teacher ratio is 29:1, but the district is confident those class sizes will also fall below the 25-person limit. One-third of district fifth-graders elected to enroll in the Online Academy, she said.

Reed said the teachers’ association is concerned that even with 30% of elementary students removed from classrooms, there will be too many children to space desks six feet apart and safely distance during the school day. Reed said she set up her English classroom at Paul Breaux Middle School and cannot fit 17 students in her room at the required distance.

The LPAE also issued several demands Thursday, including:

LPSS release within two days the transportation and sanitization plan that will safely get all pre-K to fifth grade students to and from school each day

A call-in line at school board meetings for public comment so at-risk members of the public can speak

Each time educators are required to quarantine, they are not docked any sick days or lose out on pay

If grades pre-K through five return to face-to-face instruction five days a week, limit the class size to 12 students

Reed said the association’s membership voted unanimously in favor of the demands at a Zoom meeting Tuesday. About 40 members were present at the virtual meeting; each school has a voting member who represents their school members on official business, she said.

The president said the parish association has not discussed what action members will take if the demands are ignored. She said a strike or member refusal to report to school has been floated, but the association has not voted on set actions at this time.

“We hope to avoid that. The ultimate goal is students learning and teachers not reporting to school is not students learning. We hope to avoid that if at all possible,” she said.