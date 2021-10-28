A local political group has come under fire on social media this week for a scholarship flyer that calls on female high school seniors to write an essay titled "How Critical Race Theory Undermines Our Republic."
The Fleur De Lis Republican Women are asking for an 800 to 1,000-word essay that must "include definition of CRT and a discussion of its detriment" for a chance at one of two $1,000 scholarships, according to a copy of the flyer posted Tuesday to Twitter.
Critical race theory is an approach legal scholars came up with in the late 1970s and early 1980s of looking at American systems and laws through the lens of race and racism. The approach is used in some post-graduate studies courses — not in Louisiana K-12 public schools.
The term has recently been used by right wing pundits and politicians to mean any way of talking or teaching about race and racism, and it’s even being used in policy making.
A copy of the scholarship flyer, which allegedly was posted at area public high schools, circulated on social media this week. Students have until Jan. 21 to submit an essay to their school counselor for consideration, according to the flyer, which notes that winners would be notified in April and awarded with the scholarship during the group's May meeting.
Donna Pelletier, president of the organization, did not respond to The Acadiana Advocate's request for comment. Allison Dickerson, spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish School System, also did not respond to requests for comment.
Fleur De Lis Republican Women meets monthly at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette. The group has hosted speakers such as U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.
On Facebook, the group has shared memes that are racist, anti-transgender and insulting to poor people. The group is also behind the “Lafayette Parish Rush Revere Project,” which has a goal of donating a set of Rush Limbaugh’s children’s books to “each library in every middle and elementary school in Lafayette Parish,” according to its website.
Gambit Staff Writer Kaylee Poche contributed to this report.