Fundraising may not be concluded until 2023 — maybe beyond — but new facilities at Holy Family Catholic School, 200 St. John St., Lafayette are nearing completion now and benefiting students at "The Little School That Could."
That’s what Rogers Griffin, who is in his 23rd year as principal, said Thursday. The school was founded in 1903 in Lafayette’s historic Fightingville neighborhood by the Sisters of the Congregation of Holy Family. The purpose: To educate Black Catholic children.
Among most recent school improvements at Holy Family is construction of a new building with eight classrooms for grades 5-8. The school’s grounds, which had not expanded since 1903, has grown by three acres.
In addition to classrooms, the school has also added a science lab, multipurpose and elective rooms, storage, lockers, and vocal and performing arts area. There is a new parking lot.
Teachers and school personnel moved into the new building Aug. 4; the school opened for classes Aug. 10. The new facilities were dedicated Aug. 19.
Holy Family broke ground on the project last September in the same place where the school originated almost 12 decades ago. The goal then was to complete the building within a year; the contractor, J.B. Mouton, did it in 10 months.
A gymnasium on the grounds – it is in the last weeks of construction -- will enable Holy Family to enhance its athletic programs and may be important in keeping middle school students enrolled at the school. Griffin said the boys and girls basketball teams have played at a high level without their own gym and last year played their entire schedule on the road. The new gym will be complete Sept. 15, he said.
“I am ecstatic, humbled and grateful,” Griffin said of efforts to complete the project. He said private individuals and businesses have been generous to the school. Some funding came from outside the area.
Funding drive coordinators said a year ago the improvements required a $5 million capital campaign. Richard Zuschlag, CEO of Acadian Cos., said the real goal will be closer to $6 million.
Much of that money has been raised, Griffin said, and the hope is the rest can be obtained by spring 2023. Zuschlag, who joined the campaign at the behest of local banker Pat Trahan, said the campaign started slowly because of COVID-19 restrictions on meetings. He said people have been generous but the last dollars may be a challenge, though a worthwhile challenge. The school, he said, changes children’s lives.
“We’re close to the target goal,” Griffen said. “It’s still ongoing, the fund-raising part. We’re not there yet.”
The school has made progress on another front, he said. In 2021, 250 students enrolled at Holy Family. He said the school had an eventual goal of reaching 400 students. This week, enrollment reached 315.
“There are several new families,” he said. The 3-year-old program enrolled 50 students and 10 were enrolled in the 2-year-old program.
Zuschlag said years ago, his old Acadian Ambulance headquarters was near Holy Family and he helped with a funding campaign there years ago. But on reflection, he said, he believed he could have done more then than he did. That’s why Zuschlag and his son, Blaise, have been impassioned in their roles as fund raisers for this Holy Family project.
Zuschlag said he was also inspired by Bishop Douglas Deshotel’s determination that Holy Family, located on Lafayette’s north side, would get a fair shake in improving its facilities. Zuschlag said he’d been enthusiastic in the past about supporting St. Pius Elementary and St. Thomas More, where his own family attended, and wanted to make sure with this campaign that Holy Family students didn’t get left behind.
“I realized that over the years I got a lot of people to build Catholic schools for my friends, most of whom are White. I felt bad; (Holy Family) didn’t have enough money for a capital campaign.”
Zuschlag said Holy Family parents make many personal sacrifices to take their children to that school, where it is evident that children learn how to behave, how to embrace Christian values, how to share and how to forgive – “components in life that all young people need.” Some children come from the neighborhood but many parents drive their children to Holy Family from outlying cities like Opelousas, Abbeville and St. Martinville.
It's worth the drive, school enthusiasts say. Zuschlag said he relished watching Holy Family students enter their new classrooms last month. The last portion of the funding drive will be the most difficult to complete, he said, but the payoff is worth it for students who need the support.
To donate, call Monica Johnson, 337-704-5295 or go to diolaf.org/holyfamily.