Coronavirus case numbers in Acadiana have declined from their summer peak but remain high as schools eye reopening, and regional health officials are asking the public to diligently adhere to safety measures to support the declines needed to safely return students to in-person classes.

On Aug. 4, the Lafayette Parish School System announced it was scrapping plans to open schools on Aug. 17 and pushing the start date back to Sept. 8. Jennifer Gardner, chief administrative officer for LPSS, said the school district was committed to being a good steward in the community.

“We want to do our part to slow down the spread and this is our way to do it. We’re hoping this is going to help our numbers stabilize even more in our area,” she said.

Before announcing the decision, school officials spoke with Louisiana Office of Public Health Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski and representatives from the two major hospital systems, Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, for perspective on the local health care picture.

Stefanski said in an Aug. 7 interview they reviewed numbers including hospital bed capacity, percent positivity of cases over time, new cases by day and the rate of increase of new cases before deciding to delay the opening of schools. The public health director said while the decision to reopen was squarely left to the school system, she and health care officials were united in the belief that delaying school was the best call.

Community spread of the virus in Lafayette and Region 4 was occurring at “much too high a level for us to bring thousands of kids together,” she said. Acadiana is still moving out of a summer wave of novel coronavirus cases that began in June. The wave peaked in mid-July, when a record high 599 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in Region 4 on July 13; 190 of those cases were in Lafayette Parish, according to Louisiana Department of Health data.

Between July 4 and Aug. 3, the seven parishes included in Region 4 — Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion — recorded more new cases than any of the state’s eight other administrative health regions.

Stefanski said she does not have benchmarks Region 4 and Lafayette must meet before schools can reopen. There’s isn’t a magic bullet — a certain positivity rate or hospital capacity level — that signals when is the right time. All the metrics must be considered together as a big regional picture, she said.

Patricia Thompson, spokesperson for Lafayette General Medical Center, echoed Stefanski’s comments and said Lafayette General is not setting internal benchmarks for hospital bed capacity or other measures to guide the school system’s decision to reopen.

In a July 24 press briefing, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield discussed new CDC guidance for the reopening of schools and mentioned schools located in hot spot areas with higher than a 5% positivity rate, particularly those where the rate is above 10%, may need to exercise more caution, according to a CDC transcript.

Percent positivity in Lafayette was 11.4% from July 30 to Aug. 5, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

“I don’t know that we’re going to get to that level [5%] before schools open,” Stefanski said.

The regional health director said while there are not firm benchmarks for reopening schools, health officials are looking for consistent downward trends.

“I think we would certainly want to see at least a couple of weeks of sustained decline,” Stefanski said.

At a July 22 Lafayette Parish School Board meeting, Stefanski commented that she didn’t know of another country that has opened schools with a comparable level of community spread. She said she made the comment to let the board know there’s not a road map for safely reopening with high community spread. While there is a plan, the key question is when to use it, she said, which is a different, difficult problem.

The best available knowledge suggests school virus activity will mirror the community’s activity.

“What happens in the schools is going to be a reflection of what’s happening in the community… So no matter how hard the schools work to keep those children safe and avoid transmission on campus, what is bound to happen is that outside of school there’s going to be increased transmission and then you’re going to see that reflected and see potential spread on the campus,” Stefanski said.

Data shows children are often asymptomatic carriers or statistically have less severe experiences with the virus, but the concern is that they’ll expose school staff, family members and close contacts in the community who are at higher risk and then there will be a domino effect, with increased hospitalizations and increased deaths, she said.

A secondary concern is that opening schools while community spread remains high makes it more probable classrooms or schools will have to be closed after COVID-19 outbreaks, which is disruptive to student learning and makes planning for families difficult.

Case counts in the region have declined since their peak on July 13, but more data is needed to confirm if case numbers will continue to decline. From Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, there were 1,339 new cases reported, a 20% decline week-over-week. But Stefanski said more data is needed.

Regional hospitalization numbers are down to 186 as of Friday from a peak of 304 COVID-19 related hospitalizations on July 22, according to the LDH coronavirus data dashboard.

“At Our Lady of Lourdes, we are finally seeing a small decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations that can help us prepare for the wave of cases we anticipate to follow school openings in the next 30 to 45 days,” spokesperson Elisabeth Arnold said in the statement Friday.

Lafayette private schools began reopening this week, with Ascension Episcopal School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School, Westminster Christian Academy, Carencro Catholic School, John Paul the Great Academy, St. Cecilia Catholic School and St. Genevieve Catholic School among those welcoming students back.

At least three more private schools are slated to open their doors between Aug. 17 and Aug. 21.

Stefanski said it’s widely accepted that being in school is important for students and there are clear social and emotional benefits to being in class in-person. It’s a very difficult situation for families. But the return needs to be measured and safe, she said.

Elsewhere in the state, a handful of New Orleans area campuses began in-person classes recently only to encounter disruptions this week after students or staff tested positive for the disease.

In Livingston Parish, more than 150 school district employees and students were quarantined three days into the 2020-21 school year.

If the community is serious about enabling schools to physically reopen, people must remain firmly committed to preventive safety measures: wear a mask in public, avoid crowds, stand six feet apart from people not in your household when in public and wash your hands frequently, Stefanski said.

Now’s also not the time to gather children for sleepovers and parties to pass the time, she said.

“This extension to a child’s summer should be a wakeup call to all of us that, look, in order for us to start school safely we need to be in a better position and the only way we’re going to get there is to take these preventive practices seriously,” Stefanski said.

