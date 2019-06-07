The Lafayette Parish School System announced Friday that Rachel Brown, a current assistant principal, is taking over as principal at Lafayette High School. She’ll be the first woman to lead the parish’s oldest high school.
She is taking over for outgoing principal Donald Thornton Jr., who announced in April he was leaving to take a position at Westminster Christian Academy as the school’s first upper school principal. He started that position June 3.
Brown has bachelor’s degrees in fine arts and science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, a master’s degree in deaf education from the University of New Orleans and a Ph.D. in education, curriculum and instruction from Capella University.
Brown, 37, is the first “lioness” to lead the pack at Lafayette High and said continuing the school’s legacy of strong instruction and school pride is a top priority. She said Lafayette High has a long history in the community, and many parents who attended the high school want the same positive experience for their children.
“Being part of that legacy is really exciting,” she said. “We’re always under the microscope because we’re so big. There’s high expectations for us to perform and maintaining and superseding those expectations is my goal.”
Brown is taking over after two years as an assistant principal at the roughly 2,000-student high school. As assistant principal, Brown said she was responsible for freshmen, the special education department, the foreign language department and the English as a Second Language department.
Before becoming an administrator at Lafayette High, Brown served as the head administrator for middle school students at the Louisiana School for the Deaf from July 2016 to January 2018. Prior to that, she taught for 10 years at Lafayette High as a teacher for deaf students and American Sign Language.
Interim schools superintendent Irma Trosclair said Brown signed the paperwork confirming her principalship Friday. Trosclair said she and the school system team are confident Brown will lead the system’s largest high school successfully.
Trosclair said Brown’s relationship with the school community, parents and co-workers is an advantage that will help facilitate a smooth transition.
“Her passion and dedication to that school is displayed. There’s no doubt about that,” Trosclair said.
School board president Justin Centanni said he believes Brown is the third consecutive Lafayette High principal to rise from the school’s administrative team. Her knowledge of the school’s community and culture will be a benefit, especially at a school Lafayette High’s size, he said.
It’s also important because of Lafayette High’s diverse student population. Encouraging success among large populations of economically disadvantaged, special education and gifted students, among others, requires a strong leader, he said.
Brown said the school also has a blind and deaf population, a growing ESL population, French immersion students and students enrolled in the Academy of Health Careers.
Brown said one of her goals is boosting academic achievement across all populations. She wants to challenge teachers to push their students to the next level, whether that student is low-performing or a gifted student.
The new principal said the school’s diversity is also one of the things she loves most about the campus. There’s always someone to learn from, she said.
Diverse ideas, constant growth and learning from co-workers is what Brown loves most about being an administrator, she said. She believes collaboration is one of the best ways to improve as a teacher and leader and encouraging teamwork among her staff is one of her biggest goals as principal, Brown said.
Her aim is to increase the capacity of all teachers and to encourage teachers to view the school community as an interdependent ecosystem rather than independent pods within a larger framework, she said.
“I don’t want anyone to be on an island in their own subject or classroom. It’s important we’re all sharing common goals. The idea is that it’s all of our kids, not just my class or students,” Brown said.