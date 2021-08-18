The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will accommodate the arrival of more than 1,600 residential students over a three-day “move-in” period starting at 8 a.m. Thursday. Protocols will be in place to assure protection from COVID-19 and its variant.

Dawn Miller, interim housing director, said most of the students will have specific move-in times from which they should not vary. National Guard members and the student health center will check students and those who help them move in for COVID symptoms.

“Normally, we check in in one day,” Miller said. But there’s nothing normal in these pandemic times and conditions.

UL will adhere to health guidelines set forth by the state, system office and the state Department of Health, Miller said.

UL offers about 3,600 residential beds in their dorms and campus apartments. The university expects most of them will be occupied after this week.

“We are very close to capacity,” Miller said, although she said some rooms will be left vacant for isolation space in case of quarantine.

Testing for COVID-19 will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and move-ins will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those students who don’t move in Thursday through Saturday will move in by approved arrangement. A few students had arranged to move in early on Wednesday.

The National Guard will be set up in two locations:

In a parking lot behind Cajun Village, where they will test all students for COVID-19.

At Burke-Hawthorne Hall, near the Student Center, where they will conduct daily tests and administer COVID-19 vaccinations. After students are screened, they can begin the move-in process at their assigned times.

Gov. John Bel Edwards was expected to visit the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site Thursday afternoon. The Governor's Office has been promoting a spate of initiatives to encourage vaccinations.

Miller said the housing office has planned carefully for any circumstances this semester: “We are hoping for the best but planning for the worst,” she said. “It will be good to have everyone here and have some life on campus.”

There will be mandates for wearing masks and social distancing. Rules and guidelines will restrict how many visitors can be in a room or apartment or in crowded areas like elevators. Housekeeping units will vigilant in keeping common areas clean.

Cami Geisman, a spokesperson for the University of Louisiana system, said guidelines and recommendations for student safety in the dorms have been sent to the nine system campuses, including UL Lafayette, but individual campuses will make the final decisions on how to meet their spirit of the guidelines.