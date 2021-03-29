Three University of Louisiana at Lafayette faculty members — Dr. Nicholas Kooyers, Dr. James Nelson and Dr. Mohsen Amini Salehi — earned one of the National Science Foundation’s most prestigious awards, the CAREER Award, which recognizes faculty members whose institutions rank them as assistant, or entry-level, professors and acknowledge their strength as researchers and teachers.

Each of UL Lafayette’s honorees are faculty members in the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences, where Azmy S. Ackleh is dean.

“This is one of the most prestigious funding awards early-career faculty can get. It shows the caliber of faculty we have in the College of Sciences. They are leaders in their respective disciplines and their ideas make them competitive at the national level,” Ackleh said.

Five College of Sciences faculty members are past CAREER Award recipients, but this is the first time multiple honors have come to the University in a single year, Ramesh Kolluru, associate provost and vice president for Research, Innovation and Economic Development, said.

Past recipients were Sheng Chen, 2018; Danella Zhao, 2011; Miao Jin, 2009; Dmitri Perkins, 2005; and Hongyi Wu, 2004.

“With the addition of Drs. Kooyers, Nelson, and Salehi to this roster of exceptional academic talent, our faculty members have now received the CAREER Award eight times since 2004. That’s undeniable evidence of the continued strength of our research mission and the dedicated faculty whose work animates it,” Kolluru said.

Kooyers and Nelson are assistant professors in the Department of Biology. Salehi is an assistant professor in the School of Computing and Informatics. NSF grants to fund further research accompany each award:

Kooyers will receive $997,269 over five years to examine whether assisted migration, a process where better adapted populations of a species are introduced into other populations of the species that are doing poorly, can help counter the effects of climate change on a model plant species.

Nelson’s research on climate change’s effects on coastal marsh ecosystems will receive a $688,849 boost over five years.

Amini will receive a $513,000, five-year grant. His research aims to enhance multimedia streaming beyond services such as YouTube and Netflix through developing a domain-specific cloud platform for multimedia streaming.

The NSF is an independent federal agency. It provides funds for nearly a quarter of all federally supported research American colleges and universities conduct. NSF first presented the CAREER Award in 1995.