Pete Bergeron’s saying “Au revoir” to “Bonjour Louisiane” on Monday, ending a 41-year run as host of that Cajun French radio program on public radio station KRVS.
”He was a real natural,” said Judith Meriwether, the station’s development director. “He had a warm voice that people trusted. We archived shows; his was one of most downloaded.”
Bergeron, she said, was part of the Cajun renaissance of the late 1970s and early 1980s, devoted to Louisiana French and to the culture with which he grew up. He spoke “good French, clear French” and took his job very seriously.
Now 81, he’s backed away in recent years from the show he used to host 5-7 a.m. Monday through Friday. First, he gave up the Friday show for added rest and during the pandemic others have taken the slots except for Monday. He recorded Monday’s show on Wednesday — this Monday will be the last.
Bergeron took an unlikely route to a radio career. Born on a 2-acre “truck” farm between Eunice and Iota, he was one of 14 children – 10 girls, four boys — of Menelas Bergeron and the former Julia Matte. Neither parent spoke English but eventually learned it from their children, who attended Iota High School. Unlike many Cajuns who insist they were punished for speaking their native French in public school, Bergeron said most of his teachers were Cajuns and did not enforce mandates to speak only English. School was conducted in English, he said, but French was spoken among school friends and on the playground.
Three months before graduation, Bergeron left Iota High and enlisted in the Navy. He passed an eight-hour military high school test and, after mailing results to his old high school, was granted a diploma.
He signed up for Navy communications but found out too late that his job involved cryptography, of which he did little. Instead, he typed — up to 120 words per minutes, he said — and sent out messages marked “deferred,” “confidential” or “priority.”
Following military service, he took some training in broadcasting in Atlanta, then worked for radio stations in North Carolina and Chattanooga, Tenn. — bluegrass and gospel in North Carolina, easy listening in Chattanooga. The latter market rejected him because of his voice, he said, which bore an unfamiliar accent for East Tennessee.
Getting fired, he said, was a big break: He returned home to Acadiana, took some coursework at the University of Southwestern Louisiana and worked a variety of jobs to keep his family fed.
His break came when KRVS, a small campus radio station, obtained funding in the 1970s to become a regional public radio facility licensed to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, eventually growing to 100,000 watts from a 10-watt station. In doing so, KRVS committed to broadcasting Louisiana French language shows, and advertised for qualified candidates to host programs in Cajun French. Bergeron, working at RadioShack, saw that printed ad and applied.
“He was really the French voice of KRVS at the beginning,” said Phillipe Gustin, former director of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana. That agency, tasked with promoting the French language, was instrumental in providing French language programming. CODOFIL had an agreement with former UL Lafayette President Ray Authement to provide 50 hours a week of French programming.
Gustin said Bergeron, a former musician himself, knew many leading Cajun and Creole French musicians in Acadiana, and in the years that followed, Bergeron promoted CODOFIL’s mission. His show also became known for playing the music from new and younger groups.
Herman Fusilier, who hosts the Zydeco Stomp on KRVS, said Bergeron’s show was “a cultural statement.” He said there were few program hosts who could do an entire program in Cajun French “on the fly,” reading and translating public announcements from English into French, as well as presenting music and providing cultural comments.
“He has helped musicians and the culture,” Fusilier said. “It’s a big thing that he gave people a chance to break in, including young bands like Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, Feufollet, the Pine Leaf Boys. He gave them airplay. He made a big deal about finding out what they were all about and encouraged them to keep going.”
Cajun French musician and broadcaster Blake Miller said when he first heard his music on Bonjour Louisiane, he felt like he had “made it” into the music world. Now, he pulls some of the early morning shifts when Bergeron’s show used to air.
“He’s been holding it down for a long time,” Miller said. “He has been bringing in and supporting people who do the French program. Virtually everyone who has gone through it, he influenced them or got them started doing radio. I grew up listening to the early morning shows.”
Bergeron said he listened to, played and promoted contemporary Cajun and Creole French music by younger, newer musicians for a simple reason: They were better, more accomplished musicians and performers than older, often revered Cajun and Creole musicians. They didn’t simply say “good enough” in presenting their work.
He said he bypassed the work of musicians who presented in English, opting instead to push the French language only. To present his show, he said, he had to get up before 3 a.m., which he would not do for songs presented in English. He can recall his first show, in 1981, when he played the music of Hadley Castille. He featured musicians such as Clifton Chenier, Canray Fontenot, Geno Delafose, Steve Riley and Kevin Naquin. Many of those were among his favorite musicians. So were Sheryl Cormier and Yvette Landry.
Among accomplishments and honors in his 41-year career, he said, are these:
- In 1987, he designed the “Flag of Creoles” adopted by C.R.E.O.L.E Inc., an African-American heritage preservation group. The flag recognizes Creole populations across south Louisiana.
- Among his honors is a plaque given to him by Jo-El Sonnier, Grammy-winning Cajun musician, in 2017 honoring his service as Cajun music DJ.
- He has been inducted into The Cajun French Music Association Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Hall of Fame and the Lake Charles Hall of Fame.
Preparing for his last show, which will air at 5 a.m. Monday, he said he has few regrets about his career. Some people, he said, prefer playing their own music to presenting music of others. He played in a rock band as a teenager, he said, and recollects his band, which played around Acadiana, as “not good, but loud.”
His show, his fans say, will be remembered with affection and respect, his mellifluous voice a contribution to the culture he himself revered and served.