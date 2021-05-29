For the teachers recognized in Lafayette’s 2021 Teacher Awards, the road to impacting students’ lives began long before their nomination letters were submitted.

The 2021 Teacher Awards were hosted virtually May 18 by the United Way of Acadiana in conjunction with longtime host, the Lafayette Education Foundation. The pre-recorded event was hosted by student presenters Zhoriél Tapo and Lucas Kelso, and three teachers were honored as top finalists in the elementary, middle and high school categories.

Leslie Gossen of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School was top finalist in the elementary category, Nicole Hebert of Youngsville Middle School was top finalist in the middle school category and Marquis Newsome of David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy was top finalist in the high school category.

The educators were surprised with the news in videos filmed on their campuses.

Leslie Gossen, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School

Leslie Gossen initially thought her students were being punished during her surprise.

Gossen, who had returned from an out-of-town trip, was called to the school cafeteria with her students and was informed her pupils had something to confess. Fearing bad behavior in her absence, Gossen was in the process of leaping to the students’ defense when the real confession was made: She was the 2021 Teacher Awards top finalist for the elementary category.

“I’m not the teacher I am because of who I am. I’m the teacher I am because of all the people I work with and all the students that inspire me and all the parents who support me. Because of that I don’t feel like it’s a me award, I feel like it’s for the whole family of people who help you get to that point,” she said.

+2 ‘You did it!’ Lafayette educators cheered during 2021 Teacher Awards; see if your teacher won While the 2021 Teacher Awards were hosted virtually this year, there was no shortage of joy from the teachers honored during the roughly 30-mi…

After 32 years, this is Gossen’s final year teaching full-time. She said closing out her career at Sts. Peter and Paul, where she’s taught since moving to Lafayette five years ago, was “all in God’s plan.”

The fifth-grade math, science and religion teacher said she began her professional life in music, with the hope of one day performing with an opera house in her native Chicago, before winding her way back to teaching, which was an early love. Gossen was inspired by her third-grade teacher, who was “love and firmness” and “an awesome role model,” and set out to give kids the same special feeling her teacher gave her.

Gossen said she strived to build strong rapport with her students and engage them with hands-on lessons, cross-curricular material and as many creative, diverse opportunities as possible.

“Teaching is one of those careers where you can’t get bored. Especially at this level, in fifth grade, the kids are constantly teaching me new things and they’re challenging me. It’s a constant learning environment and I love to learn, so that in itself really keeps me focused and motivated…The kids inspire me,” she said.

Nicole Hebert, Youngsville Middle School

At Youngsville Middle, Nicole Hebert’s husband was in on the ruse; Hebert thought she was getting a lunch delivery, but instead the honors algebra teacher was surprised with her award by faculty and most of the school’s eighth grade class.

While the award was exciting, it was reading the nomination letters from students and parents that made the significance set in, she said.

“That means more than any gift, any tangible gift, to know that I’ve impacted a kid or a parent has seen the impact I’ve had on their child. It warms my heart, it really does,” Hebert said.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

This is Hebert’s second year at Youngsville Middle; the honors math teacher spent most of her 15-year career at Iberia Parish’s Alternative Center for Education. Settling into a new school can be nerve wracking, and Hebert credits her strong relationship with students and parents to being “raw and real” and authentically herself.

St. Thomas More Catholic High graduate’s message of self-acceptance goes viral; see speech A St. Thomas More Catholic High School senior’s graduation day wisdom is touching hearts beyond his initial Cajundome audience after his messa…

With bold dyed hair, piercings, tattoos and a classroom decorated with sugar skulls, a year-round black Christmas tree, meme posters and students’ Bitmojis, or emoji portraits, Hebert said she doesn’t appear like your average teacher. Her unabashed embrace of her own personality gives students the confidence and reassurance that it’s OK to be themselves, she said.

“I don’t try to be a popular teacher but I just embrace the weirdness. I think that in itself speaks volumes to these kids,” Hebert said.

“In my classroom it’s OK to be different. It’s OK to be unique...Everybody needs to be somebody and follow the beat of your own drum, don’t worry what anybody else says. I squash [bullying] in here and it makes kids feel safe.”

Truth, compassion, self-expression and mutual respect are the bedrock of her classroom approach, Hebert said. From there, the math educator tries to go the extra mile, with Zoom sessions during hybrid learning days and after school tutoring sessions, to help her students achieve their full potential and assure them she’s in their corner.

“I’m here for them,” Hebert said.

Marquis Newsome, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

Marquis Newsome’s administrators ensured he was dressed to the nines in a tuxedo for his awards reveal. Newsome said he was told to dress up for a photo session for Teacher Awards finalists, but instead was surprised as the top finalist in the high school category mid-Algebra lesson.

Newsome is completing his first year at DTSMA after briefly stepping away from the classroom for two years to work in automotive sales. Unfulfilled, he quit the job and was seeking guidance from his pastor on next steps and a potential return to the classroom when DTSMA called with an offer.

Lafayette native sets up $1M endowed scholarship at Southern University Southern University alumni Mark and Dawn Malveaux are giving students at the university a leg up — like they received as Jaguars — with the fi…

Being named the top high school finalist for the 2021 Teacher Awards was another nudge to stay on the path, he said.

“It means that I did the right thing in coming back. It means I made the right decision in coming here. It affirms all the feelings I had before that I may have been questioning,” Newsome said.

The high school math teacher originally planned to be an attorney, but changed course when his daughter was on the way in order to prioritize his young family. Newsome said he became hooked on education the first time he helped a struggling student experience the lightbulb moment when a concept becomes concrete in their mind.

In the 13 years since, Newsome said he’s worked to build a classroom culture centered on empathy, fun and security, where students are cheered for making an effort and mastery of content is more important than grades. Alongside the math curriculum, Newsome said he also tries to work in life and social-emotional skills, like regulating stress under pressure.

The teacher, who also coaches girls’ basketball at DTSMA, said he insists students snap and clap for their peers to build confidence and a good sense of self. Newsome said the goal is to build the whole child.

“Students these days tend not to believe in themselves as much as I remember growing up...These days I have to correct kids talking a lot about how they suck, how they’re not good and they’re not enough. I think about my kids and hope they don’t do that when I’m not around, and if they do I hope someone’s there to say the things that I say and restore that confidence,” Newsome said.