Come hell or high water, Lafayette Parish public school seniors are slated to celebrate their graduation ceremonies at the Cajundome this week.
The ceremonies, scheduled Thursday afternoon through Saturday night, mark a return to indoor ceremonies. Last year, graduations were moved to Cajun Field last year in a bid to maintain in-person celebrations as the community weathered waves of coronavirus cases.
Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Allison Dickerson said Tuesday afternoon the district is monitoring severe weather forecasts and will announce if any changes are needed for ceremonies, but the celebrations are currently proceeding as scheduled.
On Thursday, Early College Academy’s graduation is scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Lafayette High School’s ceremony is scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m. On Friday, Northside High students’ ceremony will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy’s ceremony will be from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
On Saturday, Southside High’s graduation is scheduled from 7:30 to 9 a.m., Carencro High’s graduation is from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m., Ovey Comeaux High School’s ceremony will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Acadiana High’s ceremony is from 6:30 to 8 p.m., according to the LPSS graduation schedule.
Previously scheduled graduation practices on Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled.
“We’re trying to limit our close contacts because we want everyone to be able to attend graduation and we’re doing our part to limit exposure,” Dickerson said.
On the day of graduation, doors will open an hour before the ceremony’s start time. Guests will be required to wear a mask and only clear bags, like a quart-sized clear plastic bag or a clear clutch of 4.5 by 6.5 inches or smaller, will be allowed, according to the Cajundome’s website. Social distancing measures will also be implemented in the seating areas.
Guest parking will be available at Cajun Field and guests can access the venue using the pedestrian tunnel connecting the football field to the Cajundome.
Anyone unable to attend the ceremony can watch a livestream on the Cajundome’s Facebook page or access a streaming link on the Cajundome’s website.