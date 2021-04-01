The Biden administration is continuing to float the idea of providing free community college education in the U.S. But with few concrete details revealed, and no congressional approval on the table, Louisiana two-year college leaders are withholding their opinions.
Biden on the 2020 presidential campaign trail said he supported free college, an idea posited by other, rival candidates; as vice president under Barack Obama, he expressed support specifically for free tuition at community colleges and at four-year schools for families with $125,000 combined income or less. Jill Biden, who earned her doctorate and teaches at a community college in northern Virginia, has frequently touted the idea since assuming her role as first lady. On Thursday, he revealed his $2 trillion infrastructure plan included $12 billion for community colleges, at least in part to address access.
“It just came up in conversation with another chancellor,” said Vincent June, chancellor of South Louisiana Community College. “The idea is still on the table and seems to be a hot topic. But the question is, how do you do it?”
Right now, he said, the concept of free community college sounds more “philosophical” than concrete, given the lack of specifics from Washington. For example, he said, how would free tuition work within the panoply of other, current federal aid to students, such as grants.
He said Tennessee is one state that has worked toward providing two-year students with free tuition, and he’d be eager to read more about that. Louisiana, he said, would have to have a “deep discussion” about it.
Speculation in national media reports say that Biden has not decided whether a free community college effort would be universal or income related. In some cases, the president has talked about investing in “human infrastructure” — education and skills training — to grow the middle class.
Tuition for Louisiana’s 12 community colleges averages about $3,474 per year. That’s without additional costs for fees, books and living expenses.
Quintin Taylor, spokesman for the Louisiana Community & Technical College System, said the federal free-college issue is on the system’s “radar” — they’ve heard talk, but no particular details.
“It’s too early to speculate about what it would be and how it would work,” he said.
June said with financial planning underway for 2021-22, he doesn’t expect the president’s plans, however they turn out, to affect SLCC next year.