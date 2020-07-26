As the start of school edges closer, Acadiana school systems are working to tackle universal problems of student and staff safety, device availability and internet access, and maintaining strong academic offerings while adjusting how students attend school.

While the St. Landry Parish School Board opted to pursue a fully virtual start to the school year, most parishes are eyeing a hybrid return to school with a mix of in-person classes and virtual or distanced learning completed at home.

St. Martin Parish Superintendent Allen Blanchard said it was a difficult process weighing the needs of students, teachers and families and devising the safest course of action.

“These have not been easy decisions to make. You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t," Blanchard said. "I tried to take everything into consideration in opening. We’ve tried to set procedures and buy the necessary products to keep everyone safe, and it’s all done in consultation and upon recommendations from the Department of Education and the medical professionals involved.”

In Acadia Parish, students in kindergarten through fifth grade will attend classes on campus every day while sixth through 12th grade students will be divided into two cohorts that alternate attendance days, with students with last names A-K attending in group A and L-Z attending in group B, schools Superintendent Scott Richard said.

St. Martin and Iberia parish schools will be similarly divided, but instead of grouping by last names, they’re planning to divide students by address, their superintendents said. Each parish is trying to find the best way to ensure older children in the same family attend in-person class on the same days while also reducing pressure on bus routes, Blanchard said.

No matter which days students attend class, the look and feel of learning will be different because of safety guidelines and sanitation requirements.

“The biggest adjustments that are going to need to be made for every school district are the basic routines that we’ve taken for granted for so many decades, as far as the logistical components of being picked up by a bus, arriving at school, assembling at school … until we clear the hurdle of COVID,” Richard said.

Districts are removing unnecessary classroom furniture, distancing desks as much as possible, installing dividers between shared seating like lab stations, designating walking paths or one-way traffic in hallways, supplying classrooms with cleaning supplies for more frequent sanitizing, and investing in electrostatic sprayers or atomizers for schools to fog classrooms and common areas, they said.

The Louisiana Department of Education is requiring students in third through 12th grade to wear masks during the day and recommending younger students also wear them. District leaders said they’re asking parents to provide reusable masks as part of school uniforms but will have disposable options available as backups.

Richard said Acadia Parish schools will provide one reusable mask to each student but is asking parents to supplement that with more masks.

Iberia Parish Superintendent Carey Laviolette said her district is reconsidering the organization of instructional time because of the masks. She said district staff members and teachers are exploring ideas like interspersing short breaks throughout the day to allow students to distance outside and remove their masks.

The changes will come with a learning curve for everyone.

Most districts have delayed the opening of school by at least a couple days to allow teachers more time to train on the new protocols and prepare their classrooms before students arrive. Acadia, Iberia and St. Martin students will return in some capacity on Aug. 17, while teachers will return at least one week earlier.

“(The extra time) is critical because … there are a lot of details of these procedures and practices that we have to be proficient in before the students come. We have to have a plan, we have to be organized, we have to have roles assigned, we have to have the supplies in place,” Laviolette said.

There will be a learning curve for students, too. The Acadia and Iberia systems are planning to acclimate students to the new requirements and precautions as part of the normal back-to-school orientation, while St. Martin Parish is planning a slow phase in with small groups of students.

Blanchard said beginning Aug. 17, 25% of first through 12th grade students will report on assigned days during the week for an orientation on the new protocols. They’ll then begin with either their full-time classes or hybrid schedule on Aug. 24.

Meanwhile, screening and testing for prekindergarten and kindergarten students will be done the week of Aug. 17, then the week of Aug. 24 the students will attend in-person class in 25% groups for safety orientations, before finally having all students return for full classes on Sept. 1, he said.

With older students spending only half the week in physical classes, school systems are rushing to resolve disparities in home computer access, internet connectivity dead zones and poor digital infrastructure in rural areas.

“It is a huge infrastructure problem for communities and it’s something that’s not going to be solved overnight but we’re going to make an effort to do our best,” Richard said.

District leaders devoted large portions of their CARES Act funding allocations to acquiring devices to bring their districts up to a one device per student ratio. Acadia Parish has received 4,000 devices, a combination of touch pads for younger students and Chromebooks, with eyes on ordering another 500 Chromebooks, Richard said. The district has roughly 9,500 students in K-12.

They’ve also ordered roughly 700 Dell laptops for educators in the event the district shifts to full distance learning if novel coronavirus case numbers continue to rise.

Laviolette said Iberia Parish schools have ordered approximately 3,000 additional devices to ensure each of their roughly 12,800 students has a computer at the start of school. She said the central office is in the process of delivering the devices to schools, programming them and assessing the quality of existing devices.

In St. Martin Parish, Blanchard said they had enough computers for each student in grades five to 12 before the pandemic and they’ve ordered about 3,000 devices to cover the remaining children and to replace aging devices, he said. Like other districts, the orders were a mix of Chromebooks and touch devices for younger students.

Connectivity is a more complex problem. Hot spots through providers like Verizon and AT&T are one possibility, but for areas with poor or no cell service it may not be a viable option for families.

Richard said Acadia Parish is focused on expanding the reach of the Wi-Fi signal at its 26 schools to allow families to park and learn or use the Wi-Fi to download lessons, while working with the local library system to achieve the same. They’ve also purchased 2,000 hot spots, he said.

In Iberia Parish, School Board documents show the district purchased 2,000 Verizon hot spots to support families without home internet. Laviolette said it’s one option to help families, but it’s difficult to sustain over the long term because of high operation costs. She said with CARES Act support only one-time money, the district will need financial support to maintain the internet services.

The high costs pushed St. Martin Parish to focus the bulk of their plan on expanding the Wi-Fi reach at their campuses and partnering with parish government to complete the same at fire stations and other parish government buildings. They’re also compiling a list of businesses willing to offer their Wi-Fi to students. Hot spots will also play a role, but they’ll first be prioritized to families with circumstances that make utilizing internet at schools or municipal buildings prohibitive, Blanchard said.

While districts have worked feverishly to develop plans, nothing is set in stone, the superintendents said. Protocols and recommendations from state and federal agencies change by the week and much of the school systems’ actions depend on the reopening phase the state is in at any given time as COVID-19 case numbers fluctuate.

“If you expect something to stay static right now, you’ll be very disappointed,” Laviolette said.