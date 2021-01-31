South Louisiana Community College will open to some in-person classes Monday, as the institution moves from remote learning only to mostly hybrid classes, with some face-to-face instruction in rotation with online lessons.
Chancellor Vincent June said SLCC’s campuses will return to a Phase 2 environment, with classes socially distanced. He said students have been encouraged to do free COVID testing. In addition to classroom time, students will also use the in-person time to begin labs and practical applications in some courses.
“We’re going back to Phase 2, where we were in the fall,” June said. “We’re offering courses relative to supporting Phase 2 and shouldn’t see any major differences from the fall.”
What SLCC and other two-year public institutions will see is a slight reduction in enrollment, typical for spring semester. He said SLCC, which enrolls more than 17,000 students, will be at about 88 percent of its enrollment from spring 2020, when it opened before the pandemic was declared in May.
SLCC is operating this semester with about 93 percent of the enrollment from fall 2020 numbers. Some of the diminished enrollment is attributed to fall graduations.
That’s the case elsewhere in the 12-institution Louisiana Community & Technical College System. Quintin Taylor, system spokesman, said. Chancellors meeting with LCTCS President Monty Sullivan voted to begin school virtually only, then shift to the hybrid schedule on Feb. 1. The move was made to protect students, faculty and staff from COVID-19.
“It was a consensus,” Taylor said of the delayed hybrid start. “We are listening to the experts, following their guidance, and doing what’s in the best interest of the institutions.”
Kelly Pepper, spokesperson for SOWELA Community and Technical College in Lake Charles, said the campus leadership expects 2021 spring semester to look similar to fall 2020 in course delivery.
She said SOWELA, which sustained enormous damage during two hurricanes in the fall, will open with all 13 buildings on campus at least slightly damaged and some with significant damage. But, she said, there is sufficient space to conduct hybrid classes.
She said six buildings are undergoing significant repairs. The Arts and Sciences building will be taken down to its pad and framework. There is a new roof on the regional training center.
“Buildings under construction will be safely marked,” she said, “with areas prominently roped off.”
She said there is sufficient parking on campus to handle the only classes scheduled for spring.
“We look forward to return of the students, faculty and staff,” she said. “It energizes the campus.”