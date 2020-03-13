Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, said the diocese's Catholic schools will close from March 16 to April 13, matching the closure schedule of state public schools ordered by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
"We will continue to monitor this very fluid situation," the bishop said in a prepared statement released shortly after 1 p.m. "Directives will be issued as warranted."
The bishop also urged the dioceses, which includes some 121 churches, to pray the rosary, individually and in families, for the benefit of those afflicted by COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has been declared a pandemic.
Edwards has also prohibited public gatherings of 250 people or more. The diocese has not said how that would affect scheduled Masses over the weekend.
The Episcopal School of Acadiana said it had not made a decision on closing the school by early Friday but the front office said a decision was expected by Friday night. She said a notice would be posted on the school's website.