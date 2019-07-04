The fall’s school board elections are approaching, and more candidates are getting into the race.
Last week, Hannah Smith Mason announced she’s running for the District 8 seat currently held by Erick Knezek. Knezek hasn’t announced whether he plans to run for re-election Oct. 12.
In an email to The Acadiana Advocate, Knezek said while he's "very proud of the incredible achievements this board has accomplished" he's mindful of the growth of his business and weighing his options. He said he plans to make an announcement closer to the qualifying period at the beginning of August.
Mason’s three children attend Woodvale Elementary, where she’s volunteered as a room mother for the past five years and served as vice president for the parent-teacher association.
“I never want to hear again, 'What do you expect, it’s public school?' I expect the best, and I’m not going to stop until we all know it and believe it in Lafayette Parish,” Mason wrote in a release.
Mason said her key issues are effective communication between the school system and families, ensuring efficient use of school resources and boosting morale around the parish’s school system.
“Like many parents in Lafayette Parish, I have felt alone and discouraged by policies or procedures in our school system that haven’t made sense to my family, that made us feel like no one had carefully thought out the plan,” she said.
Mason said while the current board has made positive progress, she thinks her creative background as an artist and hands-on experience as an engaged parent is needed on the board.
Mason attended Green T. Lindon Elementary, L.J. Alleman Middle, Paul Breaux Middle and Lafayette High School, where she graduated in 1997. Mason then graduated from Rhodes College in Memphis with a degree in French, the release said.
She is a co-founder of the LASOAR sports and recreation program, served on the board of the Acadiana Symphony and served as a secretary for the Junior League of Lafayette.
She currently works at home as an artist and as the community outreach director for Smith Mason & Co., the well control, safety and leadership training company her family founded when they moved back to Lafayette in 2014.
Most school board members have announced re-election runs. Tommy Angelle, Elroy Broussard, Justin Centanni, Tehmi Chassion, Britt Latiolais, and Mary Morrison have all launched their re-election campaigns.
If elected, Angelle and Chassion will be term limited. School board members cannot serve more than three consecutive terms.
Dawn Morris of District 7 confirmed she’s not running for re-election. Eva Green, a retired teacher, has launched a campaign on Facebook promoting her candidacy for the District 7 seat.
Jeremy Hidalgo of District 9 is also not running for re-election, instead opting to run for the parish council. Recently retired superintendent Donald Aguillard and local veteran Diogo Tavares have both announced they're vying for Hidalgo’s vacated seat.
Tavares was endorsed by Knezek, a fellow veteran, in a post on Facebook.