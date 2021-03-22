What do Former First Lady Michelle Obama, ballet dancer Misty Copeland and Louisiana’s First Lady Donna Edwards have in common? They’ve all been interviewed by Scholastic Kid Reporter Zhoriél Tapo, a sixth-grader at L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy.
Zhoriél, a reporter with Scholastic Kids Press, was tapped to participate in a Zoom roundtable discussion with Obama and five other kid reporters and bloggers from organizations like Time for Kids and Nickelodeon to discuss Obama’s new Netflix show, "Waffles + Mochi." The kids’ show, which premiered Tuesday, is a co-production between Netflix and the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions.
The 12-year-old said she had roughly a week to prepare for the interview from the time her editor selected her for the job until the interview day on March 10. Zhoriél said she, her parents and two younger sisters were provided an advance copy of the series to watch in the lead-up to the interview, and from there she brainstormed questions for the former first lady.
“I had to get straight on it. I had a little bit of time, but that’s the life of being a reporter — you have to be ready for anything,” Zhoriél said.
The kid reporter said it was a “dream come true” to speak with Obama, who’s one of her personal role models. Her whole family was yelling and cheering when they found out about the interview, she said. Zhoriél said Obama is an inspiration to her as the first Black first lady in U.S. history, and as a woman who continues to strive for success and improvement. She said representation matters and seeing Obama enter new spaces as a Black woman makes her feel like she, and all other Black girls, can do it too.
It can be daunting speaking with your role model, but Zhoriél said Obama was how she imagined.
“She was a poised woman, like I always thought. That was the same image that I thought she would be — a really nice, pretty, classy and friendly woman,” she said.
“[The interview] made me feel so thankful and great because when you set your mind to something and it comes true — that’s a big deal,” she said.
Zhoriél’s mother, Leah Tapo, said she cried when she first heard the news Zhoriél was chosen from nearly 50 Kid reporters to speak with Obama. The family, including Zhoriél’s 4-year-old and 7-year-old sisters, huddled in the room to listen in on the interview experience. Tapo said she was so excited that afterward the details of the conversation were a blur. The family has since watched back the video of the interview dozens of times, she said.
“It’s almost like you’re holding your breath, because it’s like, ‘Ohmygosh, this is really happening.’ It was so exciting that afterwards I was like, ‘I don’t even remember what she said. What did she say?’ I knew Zhoriél was laughing, looking from the side I could see Michelle Obama laughing, I could hear Waffles and Mochi doing their things but I thought — ‘What actually just happened?’” she chuckled.
Outside of speaking with Obama, Zhoriél said the experience was also exciting because she got an early look at the Netflix show. The middle schooler said she’s an avid Netflix viewer and is always scoping out fun and interesting new kids’ shows. She felt special knowing while other people were seeing previews for the show, she’d gotten to watch it more than a week before it streamed.
The show follows Waffles, a hybrid waffle-Yeti puppet, and Mochi, an animated Japanese rice cake filled with ice cream, who begin working at a supermarket run by Obama. The duo travel around the world with the help of a magical shopping cart and a lineup of special guests, including chef José Andrés and comedian Jack Black, to learn about the origin and biology of different foods, their uses and how to cook in an effort to become chefs.
Zhoriél said she particularly loved episode two, where Waffles and Mochi learn about salt and travel to the salt ponds of Masa, Peru, to learn about how families have farmed salt for generations. Salt water flows down the area’s mountains and when the water evaporates, the farmers are left with salt to harvest. The 12-year-old said it looked like salt waterfalls pouring down the mountain.
Tapo said she enjoyed how the show folded in lessons in geography, culture, history, science and the arts. The educational format was fun even for adults, and her picky eaters were enamored with the different foods the characters whipped up and wanted to branch out and try them, even for foods they despised, she said.
Zhoriél said her parents’ interest in the show inspired her question for Obama. When the 12-year-old asked, “How do you think the series is able to captivate a more mature audience in addition to a younger crowd?,” the former first lady said she liked the project because it captured her imagination. "Waffles + Mochi" can speak to adults who want to spend time with their kids while learning about great food, she said.
Zhoriél is in her second year as a Scholastic Kid Reporter and said she hopes to participate in the program until she ages out at 15. Over her two years reporting, Zhoriél said she’s grown stronger as a writer, interviewer and researcher, learning how to dig deep on topics and improve her recall during interviews. The 12-year-old said she loves the program because it’s a learning outlet outside of school and it’s helped her meet and build relationships with new people.
Her mother said the work has broadened her daughter’s worldview and she’s building skills she’ll use for a lifetime.
“I think these experiences are exposing her to so many different aspects and different careers. When she is ready to truly pick something, she’s going to have a little bit more of an insight into what that career could be for her. I think this opportunity is also exposing her to different things that she could use. Regardless of where she goes in life, she’s going to need writing skills, grammar skills, public speaking skills, she’s going to need to be able to effectively communicate with people ... Who knows where she’ll end up, but I know she’ll be equipped with whatever she needs to be successful in life,” Tapo said.