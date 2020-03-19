University of New Orleans President John Nicklow has announced that the campus’ scheduled May 15 spring commencement will be postponed due to the uncertainty created by the global pandemic created by the coronavirus.
University of Louisiana at Lafayette spokesman Eric Maron said Thursday morning the campus has made no decision about commencement. He said there are no changes to the semester schedule.
UNO and UL Lafayette are both member institutions of the University of Louisiana System, which encompasses nine campuses and 91,000 students.
In an issued statement on the UNO webpage, Nicklow said Wednesday, “It is my intention to celebrate our graduates and their families at a later date when it is once again safe for people to gather in large groups.”