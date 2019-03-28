Carencro High School's Academy of Information Technology has been selected as an Amazon Future Engineer, the school announced Thursday.
In addition, senior Ariel Green has been awarded a $40,000 scholarship for tuition and a summer internship position with Amazon. She plans to major in computer science.
Carencro is one of about 2,000 high schools to receive the funding, which aims to address the need for computer science professionals. The program targets communities currently underrepresented in the technology field.
Computer science – encompassing coding, robotics, forensics, and a variety of STEM-based career fields – is the one of the fastest growing fields with the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicting that there will be a deficit of one million computer science graduates in the United States by the close of the decade.
Amazon, through a partnership with curriculum provider Edhesive, will supply students and instructors with the resources to help them make the most of Introduction to Computer Science and Advanced Placement Computer Science classes.