Advocate staff photo by BRAD BOWIE -- Claire Trouard, Director of the Carencro High School Academy of Information Technology, with Principal Ken Roebuck, speaks to students at the launch of the Lenovo Scholar Network on Dec. 2, 2014 at Carencro High School. The Carencro High School Academy of Information Technology was one of only 10 academies selected to participate in the Lenovo Scholar Network.