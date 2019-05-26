This month, Alana Rainey conquered her goal of becoming Mrs. Louisiana. At the end of the summer, she has her sights set on a new crown: Mrs. America.
Lafayette native Rainey, 24, was crowned May 11 at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. The pageant enthusiast competed against four other married women from around the state for the title, the most significant she’s achieved since beginning her pageant career at age 12, she said.
Mrs. Louisiana was the first pageant she competed in with a swimsuit portion and prepping for the fitness challenge required self-discipline, long hours and devotion to a strict schedule, Rainey said. It pushed her to reconsider her habits and adopt a healthier lifestyle, practices she’ll continue as she prepares for Mrs. America in August.
The turnaround between the competitions is tight and Rainey said she’s wrapping her head around the preparations needed to succeed in swimsuit, evening gown and interview on the national stage. It’ll be trying, but the challenge is one of the things Rainey likes most about pageants, she said.
As a shy 12-year-old, Rainey was drawn to pageantry because of an initial interest in modeling and found that pageants helped her channel her self-confidence and find her voice, she said.
“Pageants force you to really look into who you are and what it is you want to offer. It allowed me to really dig deep into finding out who I was and what my purpose was going to be,” Rainey said.
Pageants didn’t always affirm her sense of self-worth and Rainey took a hiatus from competition for six years. She remained involved, but on the sidelines — watching pageants, directing competitions and attending local events.
At 22, her husband Jamal encouraged her to return to competition. With college, marriage and the beginning of her career behind her, Rainey said she felt confident she could approach pageantry from a new perspective.
For Rainey, digging deep today means marrying her pageant life with her life as a school counselor in the Lafayette Parish School System.
Rainey said giving back and having a position of influence to serve others is one of the main reasons she participates in pageants, and now she wants to use her title as Mrs. Louisiana to raise awareness about adolescent mental health.
Rainey graduated from Lafayette’s Early College Academy at 17 and went on to earn her bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette at 19. She then graduated with a master’s from the university in counseling education with a focus on school counseling at 21.
The pageant queen said she knew she wanted to work hands-on helping others and was drawn to the school environment, especially younger students, because she recognized their mental health needs were underserved. She also felt her adolescent struggles with self-perception and confidence could help her connect with her students.
August will mark Rainey’s three-year anniversary as a school counselor. For many children, school counselors may be their only outlet for mental health assistance, she said.
“Students everywhere are having to deal with issues that are taking them away from focusing on their academic goals and what they want to accomplish,” Rainey said. “I think because they’re so young some people tend to think, ‘Oh they’re not going through anything. Their issues are not as big as other people’s.’ I want to shine a lot on the importance that we need to help them.”
Rainey said she hopes to use her platform to visit schools and speak about mental health. She also wants to establish a conference for young women in Lafayette to learn about mental health, healthy lifestyles and college from professionals, Rainey said.
While planning her reign for the year, she’s also gearing up for the Mrs. America competition in Las Vegas. Rainey said she’s excited to meet the diverse range of women at the competition and represent Louisiana well. She said she’d love to win the individual interview award, and the whole competition, but that’s not her only focus.
“My goal is just to prove to myself I have what it takes to compete with those women and that I have something to offer and put on the table,” Rainey said.
If Rainey wins, she’ll be only the second Mrs. Louisiana to win the national title since the pageant was rebooted in 1977. The last Mrs. America from Louisiana was Paddy Boyd in 1981, according to the Mrs. America website.
The pageant’s original run lasted from 1938 until 1968. In 1977, David and Elaine Marmel revived the pageant system. Today, the system has pageants for married women at the state, national and international level, with the Mrs. World competition capping off the competitive season, the pageant website said.
Rainey said she thinks it’s important to have an outlet for married women to compete because many pageant systems bar married women or women with children. Pageantry is an opportunity for women to challenge themselves, support causes and share their interests, she said.
Marriage should be celebrated and shouldn’t limit a woman’s goals or interests, she said.
“When you get married it’s not all over. You’re still your own woman. You’re still independent. You still have your own personal goals,” Rainey said. “[Mrs. America] allows women to keep living the life that they want for themselves outside of their role as a wife or a mom.”